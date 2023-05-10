Portland vs Salt Lake: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Portland and Salt Lake, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers will take on Real Salt Lake in the US Open Cup Round-of-32 fixture at the Providence Park on Wednesday. In the previous round, The Timbers beat Orange County 3-1 quite comfortably whereas the Claret and Cobalt were made to wait till extra time in their 3-1 win over Las Vegas Lights.

Portland has only managed to win a total of four games this year and has had an average start to their MLS season. They are unbeaten in their last three fixtures across all competitions and that should give them enough confidence for the mid-week Cup fixture.

Salt Lake is heading into this fixture on back-to-back goalless draws against Seattle Sounders and Houston Dynamo. Wednesday's visitors managed to win the last encounter against their next opponents - a 3-1 league win back in October 2022 - and will be hoping a repeat of the same to progress in the US Open Cup.

Portland vs Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: May 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 10.30pm EDT Venue: Providence Park

How to watch Portland vs Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through the Bleacher Report app and its Youtube channel.

Team news & squads

Portland team news

Midfielder David Ayala suffered an ACL injury in Portland’s game against St Louis City on April 29 and is the latest addition to the team's list of long-term absentees. He will join Tega Ikoba, Eryk Williamson and Felipe Mora in the treatment room at the club and will play no part in the upcoming fixtures.

Dario Zuparic and Claudio Bravo scored the goals in Portland's previous outing which was a 2-2 draw against Austin. Coach Giovanni Savarese is expected to stick to more or less the same lineup as he will want his team to stretch their short unbeaten run.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, Zuparic, McGraw, Bravo; Moreno, D. Chara, Ayala, Moreno; Fogaca, Niezgoda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca Forwards: Niezgoda

Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake will be without Jasper Loffelsend and Erik Holt as they are unavailable due to injuries. Meanwhile, the involvement of Anderson Julio and Bode Hidalgo is uncertain due to their hamstring injuries.

The positive news from the camp is that midfielder Pablo Ruiz is expected to make a comeback into the matchday squad after he served a suspension for the accumulation of yellow cards.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Pierre, Glad, Vera, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Caldwell, Ruiz, Savarino; Kreilach, Rubin

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez Defenders: Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders: Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards: Kreilach, Rubin, Musovski, Paul

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2022 Salt Lake 3-1 Portland MLS April 2022 Portland 0-0 Salt Lake MLS February 2022 Portland 3-0 Salt Lake Friendly December 2021 Portland 2-0 Salt Lake MLS November 2021 Salt Lake 1-3 Portland MLS

