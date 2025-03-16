How to watch today's Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off a win in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, LA Galaxy will seek to book their first three points in the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season when they clash with Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday.

While the Galaxy defeated Herediano by a 4-1 margin in the continental tournament in the midweek, Timbers had a few extra days after they faced a 2-0 league defeat at Nashville last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX Deportes and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Providence Park

MLS match between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy will be played at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, United States.

It will kick off at 1:45 pm PT / 4:45 pm ET on Sunday, March 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Portland Timbers team news

Colombian midfielder Santiago Moreno came off the bench for his second season debut but may not be ready for a start yet, while Jonathan Rodriguez and Juan David Mosquera remain sidelined with their respective concerns.

Goalkeeper James Pantemis could be handed a start ahead of Canada international Maxime Crepeau.

Felipe Mora is likely to join Kevin Kelsy up front.

LA Galaxy team news

Miki Yamane, Lucas Sanabria, Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil, Matheus Nascimento and Mauricio Cuevas are all confined to the treatment room.

One of Julian Aude and Miguel Berry could make the XI after being among the goal-scorers in their Champions Cup fixture against Herediano on Wednesday, while Gabriel Pec and Christian Ramirez should continue in the final third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links