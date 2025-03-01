How to watch today's Portland Timbers vs Austin MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Portland Timbers and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Phil Neville's Portland Timbers will welcome Austin to Providence Park for a Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture on Saturday.

The hosts' opening game of the season ended in a 1-4 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps, while Nico Estevez's men picked up a solitary-goal win over Sporting Kansas City in their curtain-raiser.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Portland Timbers and Austin will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Portland Timbers vs Austin kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Providence Park

MLS match between Portland Timbers and Austin will be played at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Portland Timbers team news

Santiago Moreno is yet to recover from a muscle injury that the midfielder sustained late last season, while Jonathan Rodriguez and Dario Zuparic occupy the treatment room with knee injuries.

Besides, Kamal Miller will be suspended after being sent off in the game against the Whitecaps. So, Eric Miller will be expected to slot in at the back.

Austin team news

Having picked up a leg injury during pre-season, Bryant Farkarlun continues on his road to recovery.

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari will be one of the main threats in attack for the visitors, while Owen Wolff and Brandon Vazquez lead the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

