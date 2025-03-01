+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Major League Soccer
team-logo
Providence Park
team-logo
Watch on Apple TV
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Portland Timbers vs Austin MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerPortland TimbersAustin FCPortland Timbers vs Austin FC

How to watch MLS match between Portland Timbers and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Phil Neville's Portland Timbers will welcome Austin to Providence Park for a Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture on Saturday.

The hosts' opening game of the season ended in a 1-4 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps, while Nico Estevez's men picked up a solitary-goal win over Sporting Kansas City in their curtain-raiser.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Portland Timbers and Austin will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Portland Timbers vs Austin kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Providence Park

The

MLS match between Portland Timbers and Austin will be played at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Portland Timbers team news

Santiago Moreno is yet to recover from a muscle injury that the midfielder sustained late last season, while Jonathan Rodriguez and Dario Zuparic occupy the treatment room with knee injuries.

Besides, Kamal Miller will be suspended after being sent off in the game against the Whitecaps. So, Eric Miller will be expected to slot in at the back.

Austin team news

Having picked up a leg injury during pre-season, Bryant Farkarlun continues on his road to recovery.

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari will be one of the main threats in attack for the visitors, while Owen Wolff and Brandon Vazquez lead the line.

Form

POT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

AUS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

POT

Last 5 matches

AUS

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

8

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement