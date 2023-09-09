Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Portland and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

This weekend sees the return of Major League Soccer, with Portland Timbers and Los Angeles FC squaring off in a crucial contest at Providence Park on Saturday.

In the Western Conference rankings, Los Angeles are presently in third place and has had a respectable season thus far. The away team will need to do better in this game after suffering a 3-1 loss to Inter Miami the previous week.

The Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are currently in 12th position in the league standings and have not played to their full potential this year. The Timbers must step it up this weekend after being held to a 2-2 draw by the Seattle Sounders in their previous match.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: September 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

Portland Timbers and Los Angeles FC face off on September 9 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcasted live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Portland team news

Dario Zuparic is suspended for Portland this weekend due to a yellow card. Eryk Williamson and Jaroslaw Niezgoda recovering from right knee problems. David Ayala has a left knee injury. While Juan Mosquera called up for Colombia U-23s. Miguel Araujo and Bryan Acosta to represent Peru and Honduras.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Bingham; Mabiala, McGraw, Araujo, Bravo; Blanco, D. Chara, Evander; Moreno, Boli, Y. Chara.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca Forwards: Niezgoda

Los Angeles team news

Denis Bouanga, the third-leading MLS scorer, will be absent from Los Angeles since he is representing Gabon at an international level. Additionally, Cristian Olivera was selected for Uruguay's team, Denil Maldonado will play for Honduras, and Stipe Biuk will play for Croatia's Under-21 squad.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Long, Murillo, Palacios; Acosta, Sanchez, Tillman; Vela, Gonzalez, Torres.

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Portland and LAFC have ended with three wins for the Black and Gold and only one for the Timbers, while the other match ended in a draw.

