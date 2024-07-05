This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sophia Smith Portland ThornsGetty Images
NWSL
team-logo
team-logo
watch on amazon prime video
GOAL

Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

NWSLPortland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FCPortland ThornsSan Diego Wave FC

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Thorns will take on San Diego Wave in the NWSL at Providence Park on Friday.

Portland are fifth in the standings with 24 points from 15 matches. They will be concerned that they have only managed to pick up one win in their last five games.

San Diego's form has been worse, with the team winless in their last five fixtures. They are 10th and will be desperate for more wins.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time

Date:July 5, 2024
Kick-off time:10 pm ET
Venue:Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FC online - TV channels & live streams

NWSL+Watch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

Portland Thorns have no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against San Diego Wave.

Sophia Smith has been firing in the final third and is the most important player in the team at the moment. She has scored 10 goals and registered five assists so far this season.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Müller, Sauerbrunn, Hubly; Coffey, Sugita; Smith, Fleming, Linnehan; Sinclair.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
Defenders:Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn
Midfielders:Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa
Forwards:Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith

San Diego Wave FC team news

Alex Morgan returned from her excused absence and started the last game Chicago Red Stars. The team has no fresh injury concerns to worry about as they prepare to face Portland Thorns.

San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Girma, Lundkvist, Dahlkemper, Torpey; McCaskill, Colaprico, Shaw; Doniak, Sanchez, Bennett.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sheridan, Beall, Messner
Defenders:Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, Wesley, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal
Midfielders:Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico
Forwards:Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
01/10/23Portland Thorns 0 - 2 San Diego WaveNWSL
22/07/23Portland Thorns 4 - 1 San Diego WaveNWSL Challenge Cup
27/05/23San Diego Wave 1 - 1 Portland ThornsNWSL
20/04/23San Diego Wave 1 - 0 Portland ThornsNWSL Challenge Cup
24/10/22Portland Thorns 2 - 1 San Diego WaveNWSL

Useful links

Advertisement