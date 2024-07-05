Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Portland Thorns will take on San Diego Wave in the NWSL at Providence Park on Friday.
Portland are fifth in the standings with 24 points from 15 matches. They will be concerned that they have only managed to pick up one win in their last five games.
San Diego's form has been worse, with the team winless in their last five fixtures. They are 10th and will be desperate for more wins.
Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time
|Date:
|July 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 pm ET
|Venue:
|Providence Park
The match will be played at Providence Park on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Portland Thorns team news
Portland Thorns have no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against San Diego Wave.
Sophia Smith has been firing in the final third and is the most important player in the team at the moment. She has scored 10 goals and registered five assists so far this season.
Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Müller, Sauerbrunn, Hubly; Coffey, Sugita; Smith, Fleming, Linnehan; Sinclair.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
|Defenders:
|Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn
|Midfielders:
|Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa
|Forwards:
|Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith
San Diego Wave FC team news
Alex Morgan returned from her excused absence and started the last game Chicago Red Stars. The team has no fresh injury concerns to worry about as they prepare to face Portland Thorns.
San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Girma, Lundkvist, Dahlkemper, Torpey; McCaskill, Colaprico, Shaw; Doniak, Sanchez, Bennett.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, Beall, Messner
|Defenders:
|Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, Wesley, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal
|Midfielders:
|Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico
|Forwards:
|Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas, Sanchez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|01/10/23
|Portland Thorns 0 - 2 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|22/07/23
|Portland Thorns 4 - 1 San Diego Wave
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|27/05/23
|San Diego Wave 1 - 1 Portland Thorns
|NWSL
|20/04/23
|San Diego Wave 1 - 0 Portland Thorns
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|24/10/22
|Portland Thorns 2 - 1 San Diego Wave
|NWSL