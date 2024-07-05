Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Thorns will take on San Diego Wave in the NWSL at Providence Park on Friday.

Portland are fifth in the standings with 24 points from 15 matches. They will be concerned that they have only managed to pick up one win in their last five games.

San Diego's form has been worse, with the team winless in their last five fixtures. They are 10th and will be desperate for more wins.

Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time

Date: July 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

Portland Thorns have no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against San Diego Wave.

Sophia Smith has been firing in the final third and is the most important player in the team at the moment. She has scored 10 goals and registered five assists so far this season.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Müller, Sauerbrunn, Hubly; Coffey, Sugita; Smith, Fleming, Linnehan; Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn Midfielders: Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith

San Diego Wave FC team news

Alex Morgan returned from her excused absence and started the last game Chicago Red Stars. The team has no fresh injury concerns to worry about as they prepare to face Portland Thorns.

San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Girma, Lundkvist, Dahlkemper, Torpey; McCaskill, Colaprico, Shaw; Doniak, Sanchez, Bennett.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner Defenders: Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, Wesley, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/10/23 Portland Thorns 0 - 2 San Diego Wave NWSL 22/07/23 Portland Thorns 4 - 1 San Diego Wave NWSL Challenge Cup 27/05/23 San Diego Wave 1 - 1 Portland Thorns NWSL 20/04/23 San Diego Wave 1 - 0 Portland Thorns NWSL Challenge Cup 24/10/22 Portland Thorns 2 - 1 San Diego Wave NWSL

