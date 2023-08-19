Plymouth vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Plymouth and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to continue their good start to the Championship season when they host Southampton at Home Park on Saturday. Argyle are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions while Southampton have won one and drawn one in the league.

Argyle are the underdogs in this match, but they will be confident of getting a result against a Southampton side that is still finding their feet in the Championship. The match is expected to be a close one, but Plymouth could spring a surprise and get the win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Plymouth vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: August 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 9.30am EDT Venue: Home Park

The game between Plymouth and Southampton will be played at Home Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9.30am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Plymouth vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The Plymouth vs Southampton fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Plymouth team news

Kaine Kesler-Hayden may make a comeback to Plymouth's starting lineup after recovering from a foot injury, potentially replacing Saxon Earley as the left-back. As there are no fresh injury worries for Plymouth, the starting lineup is likely to remain unchanged.

Plymouth predicted XI: Hazard; Edwards, Scarr, Gibson, Earley; Wright, Houghton, Randell; Whittaker, Hardie, Mumba

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Hazard, Burton, Baker Defenders: Mumba, Gillesphey, Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Edwards, Gibson, Galloway, Earley, Kesler-Hayden, Endacott, Halls Midfielders: Houghton, Butcher, Wright, Miller, Warrington, Azaz, Randell, Cundle, Jenkins Davies Forwards: Hardie, Whittaker, Wright, Waine

Southampton team news

Samuel Edozie's participation is uncertain due to the hamstring problem he picked up against Norwich. Whether Che Adams will step in as his replacement could hinge on any developments regarding Adams' future with the team.

Following Will Smallbone's ankle injury last weekend, Martin might give Shea Charles a chance to play in central midfield.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning; Alcaraz, Charles, S. Armstrong; Tella, Adams, A. Armstrong

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy Defenders: Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Aribo, Sulemana, Djenepo, Edozie, Tella Forwards: Adams, Onoachu, A. Armstrong, Mara

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2011 Plymouth Argyle 1 - 3 Southampton League One August 2010 Southampton 0 - 1 Plymouth Argyle League One December 2008 Plymouth Argyle 2 - 0 Southampton Championship November 2008 Southampton 0 - 0 Plymouth Argyle Championship February 2008 Southampton 0 - 2 Plymouth Argyle Championship

