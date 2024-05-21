How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants (23-25) will make the trip to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-26) on Tuesday night in game one of a three-game MLB series.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this MLB game, including how to watch, team news, starting pitchers, key performers and head-to-head results.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants will square off in a thrilling MLB battle on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Date Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Francisco Giants online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Local fans can tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area (NSBA) and SportsNet Pittsburgh (SNP) to watch the MLB match between the Pirates and the Giants.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

The Pirates are dealing with several injuries ahead of Game 1 against the Giants. P Bubba Chandler is on the 7-day IL with a forearm injury. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes is on the 10-day IL due to back inflammation. P Ryan Borucki is on the 60-day IL with carpal tunnel syndrome. C Jason Delay is on the 10-day IL following right knee surgery.

P Marco Gonzales is on the 15-day IL with a left forearm muscle strain. P Dauri Moreta and P Johan Oviedo are on the 60-day IL after Tommy John surgery, missing the 2024 season. C Endy Rodriguez is also out for the season on the 60-day IL with a torn right UCL.

Martín Pérez (1-3) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 10th start. He boasts a 4.86 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts. The 33-year-old left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Brewers, when he bowled five innings, conceding nine earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants have had multiple injuries to their rotation this season, including the soon-to-be returning Blake Snell. Starter Keaton Winn was just put on the 15-day IL and Alex Cobb had a recent setback in his rehab.

Logan Webb will likely get the start here. He is having another great season for the Giants, having made 10 starts this season, and pitched 59.1 innings, with a 3.03 ERA, and 1.35 WHIP record.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants in the MLB matchups: