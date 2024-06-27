How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins.

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 27, 2024, at 6:20 pm ET.

The Phillies are one of the best teams; they are ranked third with an average of 5.05 runs per game, second with 8.84 hits per game, and fourth with 95 home runs.

The Marlins, on the other hand, rank quite low in terms of offensive metrics. With an average of just 3.49 runs per game, they are ranked 29th; with 7.77 hits per game, they are ranked 23rd; and with just 63 home runs, they are last.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins will take place on June 27, 2024, at 6:20 pm ET, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, PA, USA.

Date June 27, 2024 Time 6:20 pm ET Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, PA

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins live on MLB.tv television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup by tuning into the local TV Channels - BSFL and NBCSP.

Philadelphia Phillies Team News

INF Cody Clemens is on the 10-day injured list with back spasms.

RHP Yunior Marte is out for 15 days with a shoulder injury.

Miami Marlins Team News

LHP Ryan Weathers is on the 15-day injured list with a left index finger strain.

RHP Bryan Hoeing follows him due to a left hamstring strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins in the MLB: