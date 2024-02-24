Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union will begin their Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign with a clash against Chicago Fire at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

In the second round of the playoffs last season, Philly suffered a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Chicago ended up in the third-from-bottom position in the Eastern Conference, tallying 40 points.

Union's second-round exit marked their earliest exit since 2020 when they were knocked out in the first round. Chicago Fire, on the other hand, have missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons. Nonetheless, there is optimism that their fortunes will improve moving forward.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the clubs and the league after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Leon Flach's availability for the Union is uncertain after sustaining a muscle tear in early February, while Jakob Glesnes suffered a core injury.

During the off-season, they made some minor acquisitions, securing Sanders Ngabo from Lyngby in Denmark, and re-signing Kai Wagner and Alejandro Bedoya.

Philadelphia Union predicted XI: Blake; Harriel, Mbaizo, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez; Bedoya, McGlynn; Uhre, Gazdag, Carranza

Position Players Goalkeepers: Anderson, Blake, Semmle, Trent Defenders: Berdecio, Elliott, Glesnes, Harriel, Lowe, Makhanya, Mbaizo, Real, Wagner Midfielders: Bedoya, Bueno, Carranza, Craig, Flach, Gazdag, LeFlore, Martínez, McGlynn, Ngabo, Odada, Pariano, Rafanello, Sullivan, Torres Forwards: Baribo, Donovan, Uhre

Chicago Fire FC team news

Chris Mueller and Victor Bezerra missed a significant portion of the previous season for the Chicago Fire due to hip and leg injuries, respectively. They will be raring to in this fresh campaign.

Tobias Salquist joined the team from the Danish Superliga, Andrew Gutman returned to his home state and Hugo Cuypers is expected to contribute goals after arriving from Gent in the Belgian Pro League for a reported $12m (£9.5m).

Chicago Fire predicted XI: Brady; Arigoni, Salquist, Czichos, Gutman; Navarro, Acosta; Shaqiri, Gutierrez, Haile-Selassie; Cuyper

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brady, Dowd, Gal, Richey Defenders: Czichos, Gasper, Gutman, Omsberg, Pineda, Reynolds, Salquist, Souquet, Terán Midfielders: Acosta, Casas, Giménez, Gutiérrez, Haile-Selassie, Navarro, Oregel, Shaqiri Forwards: Barlow, Bezerra, Cuypers, Dean, Herbers, Koutsias, Mueller, Rodríguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/04/23 Chicago Fire 2 - 2 Philadelphia Union MLS 12/03/23 Philadelphia Union 1 - 0 Chicago Fire MLS 14/08/22 Philadelphia Union 4 - 1 Chicago Fire MLS 30/06/22 Chicago Fire 1 - 0 Philadelphia Union MLS 02/08/21 Philadelphia Union 1 - 1 Chicago Fire MLS

