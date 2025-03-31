+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies versus Colorado Rockies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies (2-0) will host the Colorado Rockies (1-1) in their home opener Monday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia is coming off a 5-1 loss to the Nationals, with Aaron Nola taking the defeat after allowing five earned runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out eight. Rafael Marchan provided the lone RBI, finishing 1-for-4 at the plate.

Meanwhile, Colorado fell 6-4 to the Rays, with Mickey Moniak delivering a strong performance, going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Luis Peralta took the loss after surrendering two earned runs on one hit in just 1/3 of an inning.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs. the Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and COLR
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Phillies will take on the Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date

Monday, March 31, 2025

First-Pitch Time

3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT

Venue

Citizens Bank Park

Location

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Bryce Harper powered the Phillies' offense last season, hitting .285 with 30 home runs and 87 RBI, while Kyle Schwarber led the team with 38 homers and 104 RBI. Alec Bohm added 15 home runs, 97 RBI, and a .280 average, and Nick Castellanos hit .254 with a .311 OBP and .431 slugging percentage.

Philadelphia will rely on LHP Christopher Sanchez, a 28-year-old southpaw entering his fifth season with the club. A staple in the Phillies’ rotation over the past two years, Sanchez wrapped up last season with an 11-9 mark and a solid 3.32 ERA.

Colorado Rockies team news

For Colorado, Brenton Doyle slashed .260 with 24 doubles, four triples, and 23 home runs last year. Ezequiel Tovar posted 26 home runs, 78 RBI, and a .269 average, while Ryan McMahon contributed 20 homers, 28 doubles, and 69 walks. Mike Toglia rounded out the lineup with a .218 average, 14 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs, and 54 walks.

RHP German Marquez will take the mound for Colorado, bringing nine years of experience with the franchise. The 30-year-old right-hander has been limited to just five appearances over the past two seasons due to injuries, including a stress reaction in his elbow that sidelined him last year. His last full campaign came in 2023, when he posted a 9-13 record with a 5.00 ERA.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

27.05.24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies

5-2

26.05.24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies

4-8

25.05.24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies

3-2

18.04.24

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies

7-6

17.04.24

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies

5-0

