How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Philadelphia Phillies (2-0) will host the Colorado Rockies (1-1) in their home opener Monday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia is coming off a 5-1 loss to the Nationals, with Aaron Nola taking the defeat after allowing five earned runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out eight. Rafael Marchan provided the lone RBI, finishing 1-for-4 at the plate.
Meanwhile, Colorado fell 6-4 to the Rays, with Mickey Moniak delivering a strong performance, going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Luis Peralta took the loss after surrendering two earned runs on one hit in just 1/3 of an inning.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs. the Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Phillies will take on the Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Date
Monday, March 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time
3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT
Venue
Citizens Bank Park
Location
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Bryce Harper powered the Phillies' offense last season, hitting .285 with 30 home runs and 87 RBI, while Kyle Schwarber led the team with 38 homers and 104 RBI. Alec Bohm added 15 home runs, 97 RBI, and a .280 average, and Nick Castellanos hit .254 with a .311 OBP and .431 slugging percentage.
Philadelphia will rely on LHP Christopher Sanchez, a 28-year-old southpaw entering his fifth season with the club. A staple in the Phillies’ rotation over the past two years, Sanchez wrapped up last season with an 11-9 mark and a solid 3.32 ERA.
Colorado Rockies team news
For Colorado, Brenton Doyle slashed .260 with 24 doubles, four triples, and 23 home runs last year. Ezequiel Tovar posted 26 home runs, 78 RBI, and a .269 average, while Ryan McMahon contributed 20 homers, 28 doubles, and 69 walks. Mike Toglia rounded out the lineup with a .218 average, 14 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs, and 54 walks.
RHP German Marquez will take the mound for Colorado, bringing nine years of experience with the franchise. The 30-year-old right-hander has been limited to just five appearances over the past two seasons due to injuries, including a stress reaction in his elbow that sidelined him last year. His last full campaign came in 2023, when he posted a 9-13 record with a 5.00 ERA.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
27.05.24
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Philadelphia Phillies
5-2
26.05.24
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Philadelphia Phillies
4-8
25.05.24
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Philadelphia Phillies
3-2
18.04.24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Colorado Rockies
7-6
17.04.24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Colorado Rockies
5-0