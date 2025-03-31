How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies versus Colorado Rockies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies (2-0) will host the Colorado Rockies (1-1) in their home opener Monday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia is coming off a 5-1 loss to the Nationals, with Aaron Nola taking the defeat after allowing five earned runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out eight. Rafael Marchan provided the lone RBI, finishing 1-for-4 at the plate.

Meanwhile, Colorado fell 6-4 to the Rays, with Mickey Moniak delivering a strong performance, going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Luis Peralta took the loss after surrendering two earned runs on one hit in just 1/3 of an inning.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs. the Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and COLR

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Phillies will take on the Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Bryce Harper powered the Phillies' offense last season, hitting .285 with 30 home runs and 87 RBI, while Kyle Schwarber led the team with 38 homers and 104 RBI. Alec Bohm added 15 home runs, 97 RBI, and a .280 average, and Nick Castellanos hit .254 with a .311 OBP and .431 slugging percentage.

Philadelphia will rely on LHP Christopher Sanchez, a 28-year-old southpaw entering his fifth season with the club. A staple in the Phillies’ rotation over the past two years, Sanchez wrapped up last season with an 11-9 mark and a solid 3.32 ERA.

Colorado Rockies team news

For Colorado, Brenton Doyle slashed .260 with 24 doubles, four triples, and 23 home runs last year. Ezequiel Tovar posted 26 home runs, 78 RBI, and a .269 average, while Ryan McMahon contributed 20 homers, 28 doubles, and 69 walks. Mike Toglia rounded out the lineup with a .218 average, 14 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs, and 54 walks.

RHP German Marquez will take the mound for Colorado, bringing nine years of experience with the franchise. The 30-year-old right-hander has been limited to just five appearances over the past two seasons due to injuries, including a stress reaction in his elbow that sidelined him last year. His last full campaign came in 2023, when he posted a 9-13 record with a 5.00 ERA.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record