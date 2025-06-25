Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Season Preview

Can Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts lead the high-flying Eagles to back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs in a season of transition?

If you went back in time to October 2024 and someone told someone that the Eagles would win the NFL, they would’ve laughed at you. The Eagles were fluctuating between wins and losses after the first four gameweeks in the 2024-25 season, with 2 wins and 2 losses. What followed later was historic. After a bye in gameweek 5, they came back like a team possessed. The team registered their best-ever 10-game winning streak from game week 6 to game week 15. They only took a strategic loss by resting their first team, knowing a playoff spot was sealed. Having ended the regular season with a stunning 14-3 record, they swept everyone in the playoffs.

From the Wildcard round to the Conference Championship and Super Bowl, every team felt the wrath of the Eagles. They set an NFL record for most points in the postseason with 145. They avenged their loss in Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs by routing them 40-22 in the rematch. Patrick Mahomes and his team entered the finals as overwhelming favourites to win an unprecedented “threepeat”, but the Eagles ripped his dream to lift another Super Bowl. In the process, they added their 5th NFL Championship, which was their 2nd in the Super Bowl Era after 2017.

Saquon Barkley, in his first campaign, was instrumental for the Eagles. Jalen Hurts ran the show from quarterback by winning the MVP in the Super Bowl. Rookies like Cooper DeJean lived up to their hype. With the offensive and defensive core set to stay, can Nick Sirianni lead the Eagles all the way again in the 2025-26 season?

2025 Offseason Recap

The 2025 offseason was full of changes in the backroom for the Eagles. They became one of the first teams in the NFL to sell an ownership stake to outside investors when they sold 8% of the franchise in December 2024. A majority of the offensive coaching staff was raided by the New Orleans Saints. Kevin Patullo was promoted to the Offensive coordinator.

On the pitch, they would line up for the first time without Brandon Graham after 15 years. Philadelphia’s favourite son and legend, Graham, called it a day after winning Super Bowl LIX. They need a lot from the others to replace their record appearance maker and his leadership qualities. Eagles reacted smartly by re-signing LB Zack Baun, who was a key cog in the defence. The other signings so far are to add more depth to a squad that looks stacked.

Notable Signings & Retentions:

1 Zack Baun (LB) – Baun was a key piece in the No. 1-ranked defence of the Eagles. He wouldn’t have had any shortage of suitors had he hit the free agency. So Baun put pen to paper on a new 3-year deal worth $51 million that made all parties happy.

2 Ben VanSumeren (FB) – VanSumeren appeared in only 11 games and is returning from a serious knee injury, but his versatility was too good to ignore as the champions retained him.

3 Azeez Ojulari (LB) – Ojulari comes as a risky signing given his injury record. But when healthy, he can provide incredible value off the edge. He will be looking to make a Saquon Barkley-esque impact.

4 Joshua Uche (LB) – After losing edge rusher Sweat to free agency, it was crucial to sign a backup option who could be rotated in on the side frequently.

5 Adoree Jackson (CB) – Jackson comes in to add experience to a young secondary. Darius Slay Jr’s release left the department shorthanded, and Jackson can be a huge asset if he can get up to match speed.

6 Charley Hughlett (LS) – Hughlett comes in to replace Rick Lovato in the long-snapper position. Lovato, who held the position for eight-plus seasons, dipped in form and was allowed to leave as a free agent.

7 AJ Dillon (RB) – Kenneth Gainwell left for the Pittsburgh Steelers after being the No.2 for Barkley. Dillon gets a chance to take up that spot now and feed off an offensive line that helped Barkley set up staggering numbers.

8 Patrick Johnson (LB) – After serving the Eagles earlier as a rotational edge rusher, Johnson comes in again to fill the same role. With Brandon Graham retiring, his services might well be needed in the long season.

9 Kylen Granson (TE) – Dallas Goedert’s uncertainty in staying meant they needed an assured option in the Tight End role. Granson could be the starter if Goedert does leave, and he has some huge shoes to fill

10 Avery Williams (PR) – Williams’ signing almost signals the departure of Britian Covey, who struggled in 2025 due to injuries.

Key Exits

1 Mekhi Becton (T) – Ended his one-year stay after signing a 2-year deal with the LA Chargers.

2 Oren Burks (LB) – Moved to Cincinnati Bengals on a 2-year deal.

3 Josh Sweat (DE) – In a huge blow to the Eagles, the defence was raided as Sweat signed a 4-year deal worth $76.4 million with the Arizona Cardinals.

4 Milton Williams (DT) – No amount of convincing would’ve worked out as Williams set his eye on a bumper $104 million 4-year deal with the New England Patriots.

5 Tyrion Davis-Price (RB) – Was released from the squad to join the Tennessee Titans

6 Isiah Rodgers (CB) – The Minnesota Vikings lured him away with a $15 million deal for 2 years.

7 Avonte Maddox (CB) – Joined conference rivals Detroit Lions on a 1-year deal.

8 Darius Slay Jr (CB) – Was a surprise release as he had his moments in the season. Found a home with the Pittsburgh Steelers immediately.

9 Kenneth Gainwell (RB)- Joined the Steelers in the hope of becoming a starting RB for his side.

10 Rick Lovato (LS) – Hit the free agency as his dip in form didn’t warrant a new contract from his current franchise.

2025 Draft Recap

The Eagles relied heavily on the draft as they didn’t break the bank on free agent signings. They had trust in their roster picks and added more steel from the draft.

Here’s a breakdown of the Eagles’ draft class:

1. Round 1, Pick 31: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

A lifelong Eagles fan from New Jersey, his high engine and powerful tackling make him an effective weapon in their roster.

2. Round 2, Pick 64: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas

The young prodigy is touted to be one of the best safeties in the league. He is a specialist playmaking safety with ball-hawking skills.

3. Round 4, Pick 111: DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Can fill the void left by Milton Williams, and he has a great dash, which was on show at the NFL Combine where he ran the fastest 40-yard dash among defensive tackles.

4. Round 5, Pick 145: CB Mac McWilliams, Central Florida

Cooper DeJean might move to the outside corner following Darius Slay Jr’s departure. This allows Mac McWilliams to fill the need that arises at nickel. He can be a versatile rotational option as well.

5. Round 5, Pick 161: LB Smael Mondon, Georgia

Another Bulldog is joining the defensive line to add steel. Mondon is a two-time national champion who is a prolific inside linebacker.

6. Round 5, Pick 168: C/G Drew Kendall, Boston College

The Eagles went for an offensive player after 5 picks finally. Kendall was named to the First-Team All-ACC in 2024 after an impressive 37-game season. He has a fast short-shuttle and impressed the scouts at the Combine.

7. Round 6, Pick 181: QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse

Perhaps this was done with an eye on the future, as McCord comes in at quarterback to compete with Jalen Hurts, who still calls the shots. He also has to compete with the young Tanner McKee to be the number 2.

8. Round 6, Pick 191: T Myles Hinton, Michigan

The 6-foot-7 giant is versatile as he can play at right tackle and left tackle with ease. Under the best coaching conditions, he can be a starter at swing tackle if he performs well.

9. Round 6, Pick 207: T Cameron Williams, Texas

Veteran Lane Johnson’s final run made the offensive line coaches look for his replacements, and Cameron Williams is one of the brightest in his role.

10. Round 6, Pick 209: OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

Powell-Ryland ranked third in the FBS last season with 16 sacks and 25.5 takedowns. He can be an exciting edge rusher to take the mantle from Brandon Graham.

2025 Breakout Candidate: Moro Ojomo

When Vic Fangio praises someone, it usually means they really impressed him and are on the brink of a breakthrough(Fangio doesn’t offer false praises for the sake of it). Fangio said he really liked what he saw from Ojomo last season as a pass rusher and run defender. With Milton Williams out of the fold now, there are opportunities up for grabs. Ojomo, who is just 23, started a solitary game for the Eagles last season. After being picked up in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, his starts could go significantly higher this season.

Ojomo was already part of the Eagles’ D-line rotation and got more playing time than Jordan Davis. He had 20 tackles during the regular season and registered his first career sack during the playoffs against the Rams. He ended the season with an 82.4 PFF pass-rushing grade, including an 83.8 PFF pass-rushing grade on true pass sets. With the team not signing heavily from the Free Agent market, expect Ojomo to start regularly. He might go from underrated to one of the league’s best in mere months' time.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Schedule Breakdown & Win-Loss Prediction

The Eagles had to deal with a lot of changes to their roster. Their defence was rocked, but they reacted smartly to it. The offensive line pretty much remained intact. They head into the new season with eyes on nothing but the Super Bowl. Repeating their legendary 10-game winning streak might not be possible again, as it needs many things to fall into place. Hence, they need to start the season well, unlike last time.

The schedule is nicely set up for them in that regard. Except for an early rematch of the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, they have a favourable set of opening fixtures. The Bye week also falls nicely in place for them after game week 8. They can use this break to view their season in two parts.

Heading into the break, they might even assure a qualification spot in the playoffs with a strong start. However, it gets trickier in the second half of the season. They visit the Detroit Lions, who pose the biggest threat in game week 11. It could’ve been one hell of a game had the Lions made it to the clash against the Eagles last season. This season will provide the real answer to that. They end their season against the Buffalo Bills as they battle it out for home-field advantage in the playoffs. However, an inspired Josh Allen, who always gets it against the Eagles, might have the last laugh.

Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys (TNF)

Week 2: at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 6: at New York Giants (TNF)

Week 7: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 8: vs. New York Giants

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: at Green Bay Packers (MNF)

Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions (SNF)

Week 12: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 13: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 14: at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)

Week 15: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: at Washington Commanders

Week 17: at Buffalo Bills

Week 18: vs. Washington Commanders

Final Record Projection: 13-4

The Eagles set the standards high after their brilliant second half of the season and playoff performance. It is not an easy feat matching them, but with a decent run in the early season, they should be able to make it to the playoffs once again. How they manage the workload and maintain consistency will determine how far they go in the postseason.

Final Take: Eagles set sights on going back-to-back

The defending Super Bowl champions have a talented roster. Despite some hits in the offseason, they have been prudent in the market. They are a prime-time team with most of their opponents making the playoffs last season. The Eagles know that an NFC East team hasn’t won back-to-back titles since 2004. Jefferey Lurie, the league’s CEO, even questioned was there a better NFL team than the 2024 Eagles.

There are so many subplots ready to unravel and so many suitors coming for their crown. The Eagles have to create history by overcoming the tough challenges they are set to face. The newcomers have to help the stars Barkley and Hurts as they eye going back-to-back in the league and rewrite the history books.