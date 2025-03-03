How to watch today's Phantom vs Lunar Owls Unrivaled game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Unrivaled matchup between the Phantom and the Owls, including how to watch and team news.

Phantom (3-8) and Lunar Owls (10-1) are set to face off once more on Monday at Wayfair Arena in Miami, marking their second and final showdown of the Unrivaled regular season.

Their previous encounter on January 25 saw Lunar Owls emerge victorious with a 82-58 triumph.

After narrowly escaping with a 64-63 victory over Laces on Friday, Vinyl delivered another strong showing against Lunar Owls. However, despite Dearica Hamby dropping 31 points, Owls emerged victorious, 78-72, handing Vinyl a 1-1 split for the week and knocking them down to fifth place—outside the playoff race.

The Phantom, meanwhile, are in last place at 3-8 following 88-62 loss to the Mist on Friday, February 28.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phantom vs Lunar Owls Unrivaled game, plus plenty more.

Phantom vs Lunar Owls: Date and tip-off time

The Phantom will square off against the Lunar Owls in a highly-anticipated Unrivaled clash on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT from Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, located near the Doral and Hialeah regions of the city.

Date Monday, March 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Wayfair Arena Location Miami, FL

How to watch Phantom vs Lunar Owls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phantom and Owls live on:

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Phantom team news & key players

When Phantom has thrived, it's largely been thanks to Sabrina Ionescu catching fire from deep or Brittney Griner dominating the paint. While Satou Sabally has delivered several standout performances, her tendency to operate in isolation hasn’t translated into overall team success. Phantom struggles with a lack of offensive versatility, making it difficult to keep opponents on their heels consistently.

Lunar Owls team news & key players

Few trios in Unrivaled can match the firepower of Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, and once again, it was Diggins-Smith who set the tone with her relentless competitive spirit. Even with a playoff spot secured, she refused to settle for anything less than another win.

With the game knotted at 70 in the fourth, Diggins-Smith took control, pouring in six consecutive points to push Owls to the brink of victory. Gray sealed the deal at the free-throw line, finishing with 17 points and six assists, while Collier delivered a well-rounded performance with 16 points and nine rebounds.

