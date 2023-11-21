Peru vs Venezuela: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Peru and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Peru will take on Venezuela in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers at the Nacional de Lima Stadium on Tuesday.

Venezuela are fourth in the standings with eight points from five matches, four points behind leaders Argentina. They are unbeaten since losing their first match of the qualifiers against Colombia.

Peru started their campaign with a draw against Paraguay but have since lost all their games so far. As a result of their four defeats in a row, they lie at the bottom of the standings, desperate for wins.

Peru vs Venezuela kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Nacional de Lima Stadium

The game between Peru and Venezuela will be played at the Nacional de Lima Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Peru vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

Peru boss Juan Reynoso may consider making changes to the lineup following a disappointing defeat in Bolivia last week.

Defender Aldo Corzo is poised to achieve his 50th cap for Peru in the upcoming match against Venezuela match. His place in the backline is guaranteed.

Luis Advincula is suspended, as he received another booking on Thursday.

Christian Cueva remains sidelined and has yet to feature in this qualifying campaign due to ongoing injury issues.

Peru predicted XI: Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, Lopez; Quispe, Tapia, Yotun; Carrillo, Guerrero, Zanelatto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Caceda, Duarte, Romero Defenders: Trauco, Zambrano, Corzo, Abram, Callens, Lopez, Araujo, Sonne Midfielders: Yotun, Tapia, Aquino, Pena, Cartagena, Arias, Quispe, Tandazo Forwards: Guerrero, Carillo, Flores, Polo, Lapadula, Ormeno, Reyna, Grimaldo, Zanelatto, Succar

Venezuela team news

Venezuela do not have any major injury concerns to deal with. They will be without the uncapped Jesus Bueno, who, despite being a regular with Philadelphia Union, has been hampered by injuries, hindering his progress into the squad.

Salomon Rondon, who scored in his 100th cap against Chile last month, is expected to lead the line for Venezuela.

Venezuela predicted XI: Romo; Gonzalez, Angel, Makoun, Navarro; Casseres, Jose Martinez, Herrera; Sosa, Rondon, Soteldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romo, Baroja, Graterol Defenders: Rosales, Gonzalez, Angel, Osorio, Ferraresi, Mago, Navarro, Aramburu Midfielders: Rincon, Otero, Machis, Moreno, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Martinez, Casseres, Bello, Castillo, Sosa Forwards: Rondon, Cordova, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2021 Venezuela 1 - 2 Peru World Cup Qualifiers September 2021 Peru 1 - 0 Venezuela World Cup Qualifiers June 2021 Venezuela 0 - 1 Peru Copa America June 2019 Venezuela 0 - 0 Peru Copa America March 2017 Venezuela 2 - 2 Peru World Cup Qualifiers

