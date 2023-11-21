This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Peru vs Venezuela: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
team-logo
Estadio Nacional de Lima
team-logo
watch on fanatiz
Perú Venezuela Eliminatorias Sudamericanas 2026Getty
Peru vs VenezuelaPeruVenezuelaCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Peru and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Peru will take on Venezuela in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers at the Nacional de Lima Stadium on Tuesday.

Venezuela are fourth in the standings with eight points from five matches, four points behind leaders Argentina. They are unbeaten since losing their first match of the qualifiers against Colombia.

Peru started their campaign with a draw against Paraguay but have since lost all their games so far. As a result of their four defeats in a row, they lie at the bottom of the standings, desperate for wins.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Peru vs Venezuela kick-off time

Date:November 21, 2023
Kick-off time:9 pm ET
Venue:Nacional de Lima Stadium

The game between Peru and Venezuela will be played at the Nacional de Lima Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Peru vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

FanatizWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

Peru boss Juan Reynoso may consider making changes to the lineup following a disappointing defeat in Bolivia last week.

Defender Aldo Corzo is poised to achieve his 50th cap for Peru in the upcoming match against Venezuela match. His place in the backline is guaranteed.

Luis Advincula is suspended, as he received another booking on Thursday.

Christian Cueva remains sidelined and has yet to feature in this qualifying campaign due to ongoing injury issues.

Peru predicted XI: Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, Lopez; Quispe, Tapia, Yotun; Carrillo, Guerrero, Zanelatto.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gallese, Caceda, Duarte, Romero
Defenders:Trauco, Zambrano, Corzo, Abram, Callens, Lopez, Araujo, Sonne
Midfielders:Yotun, Tapia, Aquino, Pena, Cartagena, Arias, Quispe, Tandazo
Forwards:Guerrero, Carillo, Flores, Polo, Lapadula, Ormeno, Reyna, Grimaldo, Zanelatto, Succar

Venezuela team news

Venezuela do not have any major injury concerns to deal with. They will be without the uncapped Jesus Bueno, who, despite being a regular with Philadelphia Union, has been hampered by injuries, hindering his progress into the squad.

Salomon Rondon, who scored in his 100th cap against Chile last month, is expected to lead the line for Venezuela.

Venezuela predicted XI: Romo; Gonzalez, Angel, Makoun, Navarro; Casseres, Jose Martinez, Herrera; Sosa, Rondon, Soteldo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Romo, Baroja, Graterol
Defenders:Rosales, Gonzalez, Angel, Osorio, Ferraresi, Mago, Navarro, Aramburu
Midfielders:Rincon, Otero, Machis, Moreno, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Martinez, Casseres, Bello, Castillo, Sosa
Forwards:Rondon, Cordova, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
November 2021Venezuela 1 - 2 PeruWorld Cup Qualifiers
September 2021Peru 1 - 0 VenezuelaWorld Cup Qualifiers
June 2021Venezuela 0 - 1 PeruCopa America
June 2019Venezuela 0 - 0 PeruCopa America
March 2017Venezuela 2 - 2 PeruWorld Cup Qualifiers

Useful links