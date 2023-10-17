Peru vs Argentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier between Peru and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Peru will take on leaders Argentina in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers at the Nacional de Lima Stadium on Tuesday.

The 2022 World Cup champions have begun the defence of their trophy with three wins in as many games. They are yet to concede a goal in the ongoing qualifiers and it is likely to remain that way.

Peru are winless in their first three matches. They are yet to score their first goal of the qualifiers and it would be difficult to do that against a strong Argentina side.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Peru vs Argentina kick-off time

Date: October 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Nacional de Lima

The game between Peru and Argentina will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on Monday. Kick-off is at 10 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Peru vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

Andy Polo, who was substituted at halftime in the team's 2-0 loss to Chile in their previous match, is likely to get another opportunity in a wide position for this game.

Paolo Guerrero remains the top goal scorer in the Peru squad with an impressive 39 goals to his name, and he is anticipated to once again lead the attack.

Peru predicted XI: Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Aquino, Yotun; Advincula, Carrillo, Polo; Guerrero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Caceda, Solis Defenders: Abram, Corzo, Lopez, Araujo, Trauco, Ascues, Callens, Loyola, Advincula Midfielders: Quispe, Pena, Castillo, Tapia, Cartagena, Yotun Forwards: Polo, Guerrero, Ruidiaz, Carrillo, Valera, Grimaldo, Alarcon, D'Arrigo

Argentina team news

In the case of Argentina, Lionel Messi did not start the match against Paraguay on Thursday, as head coach Lionel Scaloni was cautious about his star player's fitness due to a recent leg injury.

However, Messi did come off the bench early in the second half, and he is now expected to be included in the starting lineup against Peru on Tuesday.

Argentina predicted XI: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, L Martinez, Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martínez, Armani, Musso, Benítez Defenders: Foyth, Montiel, Molina, Pezzella, Romero, Martínez Quarta, Otamendi, Pellegrino, Acuña, Tagliafico, Esquivel Midfielders: Paredes, Rodríguez, Fernández, De Paul, Palacios, Alcaraz, Lo Celso, Mac Allister, Almada, Zapelli Forwards: Dybala, Messi, Álvarez, Martínez, Farías, Beltrán, Garnacho, González, Ocampos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2021 Argentina 1 - 0 Peru World Cup qualifier November 2020 Peru 0 - 2 Argentina World Cup qualifier October 2017 Argentina 0 - 0 Peru World Cup qualifier October 2016 Peru 2 - 2 Argentina World Cup qualifier October 2013 Argentina 3 - 1 Peru World Cup qualifier

