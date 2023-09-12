This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Peru vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Estadio Nacional de Lima
How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will be looking to pick up their second straight win at the ongoing CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers when they take on Peru on Tuesday.

The Selecao have not lost a World Cup qualifying game since October 2015 and will be aiming to extend their winning streak to 36 games here. Under interim manager Fernando Diniz, the five time world champions started their campaign with a 5-1 win over Bolivia wherein Neymar surpassed Pele as the Brazil's men's leading goalscorer.

On the other hand, Peru have qualified for the World Cup just once in their last 10 attempts and five times in all. After holding Paraguay to a goalless draw last week, Juan Reynoso's side will be hopeful of taking advantage of the extra spots on offer for South American teams at the main event in 2026.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Peru vs Brazil kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 12, 2023
Kick-off time:10pm ET
Venue:Estadio Nacional de Lima

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil will be played at National Stadium o Peru (Estadio Nacional de Lima) in Lima, Peru.

It will kick off at 10pm ET on September 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Peru vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz, while fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

Luis Advincula is suspended following his sending off against Paraguay, with Aldo Corzo to step in as the replacement at right-back.

Having come off the bench among the second half substitutions on Thursday, Marcos Lopez may be handed a start here.

With 39 goals from 110 international caps, and the one with the captain's armband, experienced striker Paolo Guerrero will feature in attack.

Peru possible XI: Gallesse; Corzo, Araujo, Abram, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun; Polo, Gonzales, Carrillo; Guerrero

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gallese, Caceda, Solis
Defenders:Abram, Corzo, Lopez, Araujo, Trauco, Ascues, Callens, Loyola
Midfielders:Quispe, Pena, Castillo, Tapia, Cartagena, Yotun
Forwards:Polo, Guerrero, Ruidiaz, Carrillo, Valera, Grimaldo, Alarcon, D'Arrigo

Brazil team news

Gabriel Magalhaes' senior international debut was cut short of a full game due to a knock in the Bolivia win, but the Arsenal defender has since trained with the team.

Al-Ahli's Roger Ibanez would stand by in case Gabriel doesn't pass the fitness test, while Neymar would look to add to his 79-goal record breaking tally.

Brazil possible XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Rodrygo; Richarlison

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alisson, Perri, Ederson
Defenders:Danilo, Maquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi, Vanderson, Nino, Ibanez, Henrique
Midfielders:Casemiro, Guimaraes, Andre, Joelinton, Veiga
Forwards:Raphinha, Richarlison, Neymar, Rodrygo, Jesus, Cunha, Martinelli

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Sep 9, 2021Brazil 2-0 PeruCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Jul 5, 2021Brazil 1-0 PeruCopa America
Jun 17, 2021Brazil 4-0 PeruCopa America
Oct 13, 2020Peru 2-4 BrazilCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Sep 10, 2019Brazil 0-1 PeruInternational Friendlies

