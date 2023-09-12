Peru vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will be looking to pick up their second straight win at the ongoing CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers when they take on Peru on Tuesday.

The Selecao have not lost a World Cup qualifying game since October 2015 and will be aiming to extend their winning streak to 36 games here. Under interim manager Fernando Diniz, the five time world champions started their campaign with a 5-1 win over Bolivia wherein Neymar surpassed Pele as the Brazil's men's leading goalscorer.

On the other hand, Peru have qualified for the World Cup just once in their last 10 attempts and five times in all. After holding Paraguay to a goalless draw last week, Juan Reynoso's side will be hopeful of taking advantage of the extra spots on offer for South American teams at the main event in 2026.

Peru vs Brazil kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 10pm ET Venue: Estadio Nacional de Lima

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil will be played at National Stadium o Peru (Estadio Nacional de Lima) in Lima, Peru.

It will kick off at 10pm ET on September 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Peru vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz, while fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

Luis Advincula is suspended following his sending off against Paraguay, with Aldo Corzo to step in as the replacement at right-back.

Having come off the bench among the second half substitutions on Thursday, Marcos Lopez may be handed a start here.

With 39 goals from 110 international caps, and the one with the captain's armband, experienced striker Paolo Guerrero will feature in attack.

Peru possible XI: Gallesse; Corzo, Araujo, Abram, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun; Polo, Gonzales, Carrillo; Guerrero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Caceda, Solis Defenders: Abram, Corzo, Lopez, Araujo, Trauco, Ascues, Callens, Loyola Midfielders: Quispe, Pena, Castillo, Tapia, Cartagena, Yotun Forwards: Polo, Guerrero, Ruidiaz, Carrillo, Valera, Grimaldo, Alarcon, D'Arrigo

Brazil team news

Gabriel Magalhaes' senior international debut was cut short of a full game due to a knock in the Bolivia win, but the Arsenal defender has since trained with the team.

Al-Ahli's Roger Ibanez would stand by in case Gabriel doesn't pass the fitness test, while Neymar would look to add to his 79-goal record breaking tally.

Brazil possible XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Rodrygo; Richarlison

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Perri, Ederson Defenders: Danilo, Maquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi, Vanderson, Nino, Ibanez, Henrique Midfielders: Casemiro, Guimaraes, Andre, Joelinton, Veiga Forwards: Raphinha, Richarlison, Neymar, Rodrygo, Jesus, Cunha, Martinelli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Sep 9, 2021 Brazil 2-0 Peru CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Jul 5, 2021 Brazil 1-0 Peru Copa America Jun 17, 2021 Brazil 4-0 Peru Copa America Oct 13, 2020 Peru 2-4 Brazil CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Sep 10, 2019 Brazil 0-1 Peru International Friendlies

