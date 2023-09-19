Persepolis vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Persepolis and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for his debut in the AFC Champions League when Al-Nassr take on Persepolis in a Group E tie at the top Asian club competition on Tuesday.

The group also consists of Qatarian side Al-Duhail and Istiklol from Tajikistan.

With three wins from four games and currently at the summit of the Iranian Pro League, Persepolis last recorded a 2-0 win over Foolad.

Whereas Luis Castro's Al-Nassr started their season poorly but soon picked up steam as the Kings of Najd are now on a five-game winning run in all competitions, the latest a 3-1 victory against Al-Raed.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Persepolis vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm EDT Venue: Azadi Stadium

The AFC Champions League match between Persepolis and Al-Nassr will be played at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran.

It will kick off at 2pm EDT on September 19 in the United States (US).

How to watch Persepolis vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US and fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Persepolis team news

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand got injured while on international duty with Iran. As a result, Merhshad Asadi is likely to slot in between the sticks instead.

The Tehran Reds boss Yahya Golmohammadi is expected to deploy a three-man front line led by Saeid Sadeghi, Mohammad Omri and Mehdi Torabi.

Persepolis possible XI: Asadi; Esmaeilifar, Kanaani, Pouraliganji, Nemati; Rigi, Sarlak, Amiri; Sadeghi, Omri, Torabi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rafiei, Asadi Defenders: Kanaani, Pouraliganji, Faraji, Gvelesiani, Khanonov, Nemati, Ahmadi, Esmaeilifar, Babaei Midfielders: Sarlak, Asadbeigi, Rigi, Salmani, Rafiei, Torabi, Alishah, Amiri, Sadeghi, Omri, Sourgi Forwards: Zahedi, Bahoui, Khodadadi, Fahimi, Enayatzadeh

Al-Nassr team news

The visitor's first choice in goal, David Ospina, remains sidelined with an elbow injury. Nawaf Al-Aqidi will continue to fill in for Ospina, while midfielder Seko Fofana is also out injured for the visitors.

Sadio Mane, Ronaldo and Talisca were all on target the last time out and will once again form the attacking trident.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Otavio, Al-Khaibari; Mane, Ronaldo, Talisca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Konan, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Oct 3, 2020 Al-Nassr 1-1 (3-5 pen.) Persepolis AFC Champions League Apr 8, 2015 Persepolis 1-0 Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Mar 17, 2015 Al-Nassr 3-0 Persepolis AFC Champions League

