How to watch today’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings, including how to watch and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to host the Detroit Red Wings to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on November 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Pittsburgh has a record of 6-9-2 overall as well as 3-4-0 at home going into the game. The Penguins are 2-1-0 when the score is tied at one.

This season, Detroit is 6-7-1, and they are 3-3-0 in the away games. The Red Wings have a 4–2-0 record when they achieve three or more goals.

This is the second time this season that these two teams will face each other. The first time, Pittsburgh won 6-3.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to meet the Detroit Red Wings in a thrilling NHL game on November 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date November 13, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

This season, Alex Nedeljkovic has gone 2-3-2 and has a 3.25 GAA and a .882 SV%, but he has not recorded a shutout yet.

Joel Blomqvist has a 3-5-0 record, a 3.60 GAA, a.904 SV%, and no shutouts.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Pittsburgh Penguins in scoring with 18 points, which comes from five goals and thirteen assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kevin Hayes Upper body injury Out Cody Glass Upper body injury Out

Detroit Red Wings team news

Cam Talbot has a record of 4-2-1, with a great 2.40 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. He has also recorded one shutout.

Lucas Raymond has helped the Red Wings score 13 points with one goal and 12 assists.

Dylan Larkin has scored 9 goals, including 6 power-play goals, and taken 40 shots.

Detroit Red Wings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Lyon Lower body injury Day-to-Day Tim Gettinger Undisclosed Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

The Penguins have won four of their last five games against them, giving them the upper hand. They most recently beat the Red Wings 6-3 on the 11th of October 2024. Before that, they beat them 5-1 on October 1, 2024, and again 6-3 on March 18, 2024. Meanwhile, the Red Wings beat the Penguins 2-1 on the second of October 2024, showing that they can win close games with few goals. Since Pittsburgh's offense has done well in several games, which includes a high-scoring 6–5 win in April, they will likely continue to be a big problem for Detroit. The Red Wings might be able to stop Pittsburgh from being so perfect lately if they can tighten up their defense and take advantage of their chances.

Date Results Oct 11, 2024 Penguins 6-3 Red Wings Oct 02, 2024 Red Wings 2-1 Penguins Oct 01, 2024 Penguins 5-1 Red Wings Apr 12, 2024 Penguins 6-5 Red Wings Mar 18, 2024 Penguins 6-3 Red Wings

