How to watch today’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Dallas Stars, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NHL battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Dallas Stars will happen on November 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Pittsburgh comes in with a record of 6-8-2 overall and 3-3-0 at home. Out of three games that were settled by a single goal, they won two of them.

However, Dallas has a rough record on the road, with a 2-4-0 mark while they are 8-5 overall. When the Stars score a goal on the power play, they are 3-1-0.

Monday is the first time this season that these two sides are facing each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Dallas Stars will battle in an epic NHl action on November 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date November 11, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS, Victory+, SN-PIT

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Alex Nedeljkovic gained a record of 2-3-2, a 3.07 GAA, along with a .883 SV%, but he has not had a shutout yet.

Joel Blomqvist has a record of 3–4–0, a 3.25 goals against average, a .913 save percentage, and no shutouts.

Evgeni Malkin has 18 points, which includes five goals and thirteen assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kevin Hayes Upper body injury Day-to-Day Cody Glass Upper body injury Out

Dallas Stars team news

This season, Jake Oettinger gained a great 6-3-0 record, a 2.60 GAA, a .910 SV%, and one shutout.

Casey DeSmith has a great record of 2-2-0 with a 1.79 goals against average, a .929 save percentage, and one shutout.

Matt Duchene has 15 points, which comes from seven goals and eight assists.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mason Marchment Undisclosed Day-to-DayUpper-body

Pittsburgh Penguins and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

After five head-to-head games, the Dallas Stars have a big lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins, having won four of the last five games. The Stars have had a lot of success, like a 4–2 win in March of 2024 and a 4–1 win in October of 2023, which shows how strong their offense is and how effectively they can defend. The Penguins only won one game during this time, a close 2-1 win in December 2022. This shows that they can fight, especially in games that are close. The Stars have been very great lately, especially in the last two wins by scores of 4–2 and 4–1. Because of this, they might be the favorite going into this game, especially since they have been strong on the road and the Pittsburgh Penguins have been having a tough season. But Pittsburgh will try to take advantage of any flaws in Dallas's road game and hope that key players such as Evgeni Malkin have great games.

Date Results Mar 23, 2024 Stars 4-2 Penguins Oct 25, 2023 Stars 4-1 Penguins Mar 24, 2023 Stars 3-2 Penguins Dec 13, 2022 Penguins 2-1 Stars Jan 09, 2022 Stars 3-2 Penguins

More NHL news and coverage