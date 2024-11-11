How to watch today’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NHL battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Dallas Stars will happen on November 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
Pittsburgh comes in with a record of 6-8-2 overall and 3-3-0 at home. Out of three games that were settled by a single goal, they won two of them.
However, Dallas has a rough record on the road, with a 2-4-0 mark while they are 8-5 overall. When the Stars score a goal on the power play, they are 3-1-0.
Monday is the first time this season that these two sides are facing each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time
The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Dallas Stars will battle in an epic NHl action on November 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|November 11, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|PPG Paints Arena
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TVAS, Victory+, SN-PIT
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Dallas Stars team news
Pittsburgh Penguins team news
Alex Nedeljkovic gained a record of 2-3-2, a 3.07 GAA, along with a .883 SV%, but he has not had a shutout yet.
Joel Blomqvist has a record of 3–4–0, a 3.25 goals against average, a .913 save percentage, and no shutouts.
Evgeni Malkin has 18 points, which includes five goals and thirteen assists.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Kevin Hayes
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Cody Glass
|Upper body injury
|Out
Dallas Stars team news
This season, Jake Oettinger gained a great 6-3-0 record, a 2.60 GAA, a .910 SV%, and one shutout.
Casey DeSmith has a great record of 2-2-0 with a 1.79 goals against average, a .929 save percentage, and one shutout.
Matt Duchene has 15 points, which comes from seven goals and eight assists.
Dallas Stars Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Mason Marchment
|Undisclosed
|Day-to-DayUpper-body
Pittsburgh Penguins and Dallas Stars head-to-head record
After five head-to-head games, the Dallas Stars have a big lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins, having won four of the last five games. The Stars have had a lot of success, like a 4–2 win in March of 2024 and a 4–1 win in October of 2023, which shows how strong their offense is and how effectively they can defend. The Penguins only won one game during this time, a close 2-1 win in December 2022. This shows that they can fight, especially in games that are close. The Stars have been very great lately, especially in the last two wins by scores of 4–2 and 4–1. Because of this, they might be the favorite going into this game, especially since they have been strong on the road and the Pittsburgh Penguins have been having a tough season. But Pittsburgh will try to take advantage of any flaws in Dallas's road game and hope that key players such as Evgeni Malkin have great games.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 23, 2024
|Stars 4-2 Penguins
|Oct 25, 2023
|Stars 4-1 Penguins
|Mar 24, 2023
|Stars 3-2 Penguins
|Dec 13, 2022
|Penguins 2-1 Stars
|Jan 09, 2022
|Stars 3-2 Penguins