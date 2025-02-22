How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the New York Rangers to start a thrilling NHL action on February 23, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' strong power play (ranked 7th at 24.8%), could be hard to stop for the New York Rangers, who are better at special teams. They are sixth in penalty killing at 82.2%.

In the face-off circle, the two sides are formidable, but the Rangers, who are ranked second in the league with 53.8%, may have a possession edge against the Penguins, who are in seventh place with 51.9%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will battle with the New York Rangers in an electrifying NHL game on February 23, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date February 23, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Alex Nedeljkovic has a 12-9-5 performance, one shutout, and 2.93 GAA, with .900 SV%.

Joel Blomqvist holds a 3-8-0 record, and 3.54 GAA, with .896 SV%.

Sidney Crosby is leading the team with 58 points, 17 goals, and 41 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Bokondji Imama Upper body injury Day-to-Day

New York Rangers team news

Igor Shesterkin has an 18-19-2 mark with three shutouts, 2.87 GAA, and .906 SV%.

Jonathan Quick has an 8-5-2 mark, a 3.03 GAA, a .900 SV%, and two shutouts.

Artemi Panarin leads the club in scoring with 57 points, 23 goals, and 34 assists.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Igor Shesterkin Upper body injury Day-to-Day Adam Edstrom Lower body injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers head-to-head record

The Penguins and the Rangers have battled evenly in their last five meetings, with both teams winning close games. The Penguins answered in February with a close 3-2 victory, but the Rangers excelled early in their season with a resounding 6-0 triumph in October and a 4-2 victory in December. Both clubs put up strong shows the previous season, with the Penguins winning 5-2 and the Rangers prevailing 7-4. With the Penguins hoping to capitalize on their recent victory and the Rangers trying to regain control, this game could be fiercely contested. While Igor Shesterkin and Alex Nedeljkovic's goalkeeping duel could decide the outcome in what might be another close contest, special teams could be vital as Pittsburgh's potent power play takes on New York's top penalty kill.

Date Results Feb 08, 2025 Penguins 3-2 Rangers Dec 07, 2024 Rangers 4-2 Penguins Oct 10, 2024 Rangers 6-0 Penguins Apr 02, 2024 Penguins 5-2 Rangers Mar 17, 2024 Rangers 7-4 Penguins

