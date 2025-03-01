How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The highly anticipated NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs is set to take place on March 2, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

Pittsburgh's conversion rate is 24.3%, which ranks eighth in the league, while Toronto's is 23.1%, which ranks thirteenth.

The penalty-killing efficiency of both teams is comparable, with Toronto marginally ahead at 79.2% (16th) and Pittsburgh at 79% (18th).

The Leafs are in third place with a 52.9% success percentage in the faceoff circle, while the Penguins are in sixth place with a 52.2% success rate, which could help them control possession.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in an electrifying NHL game on March 2, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date March 2, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Rickard Rakell has scored 25 goals and set up 24 assists while spending 19:16 minutes of ice time per game on average.

Sidney Crosby leads the club with 20:23 TOI and 18 goals with 43 assists.

Joel Blomqvist has a goals-against average of 3.63 and a save percentage of .890.

Pittsburgh Penguins injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Michael Bunting Abdomen injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

William Nylander has scored 33 goals and set up 25 assists, while also engaging 19:51 minutes per game on average.

Mitch Marner leads the squad with 18 goals and provides 55 assists in 21:31 TOI.

Joseph Woll has stabilized the Maple Leafs in goal with a 2.63 GAA and .910 save percentage, with a shutout.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Chris Tanev Upper body injury Day-to-Day Connor Dewar Upper body injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs have split, with Pittsburgh winning two and Toronto winning three. Pittsburgh won 5-2 in their most recent meeting on the eighth of December 2024, but Toronto had previously won back-to-back games, including a 4-2 triumph in October and a close 3-2 victory in April. In December 2023, the Leafs also recorded a dominant 7-0 shutout, demonstrating their capacity to dominate Pittsburgh when performing at their peak. The Penguins have nevertheless managed to grind out narrow victories, such as a 3-2 triumph in November 2023. This game could be another close contest, possibly relying on goaltending and power-play performance because both teams have formidable offensive assets and competitive special teams.

Date Results Dec 08, 2024 Penguins 5-2 Maple Leafs Oct 13, 2024 Maple Leafs 4-2 Penguins Apr 09, 2024 Maple Leafs 3-2 Penguins Dec 17, 2023 Maple Leafs 7-0 Penguins Nov 26, 2023 Penguins 3-2 Maple Leafs

