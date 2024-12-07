How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs to start a thrilling NHL action on December 07, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Penguins' power play rate is 22.7%, which is 13th in the league. The Maple Leafs' is 20%, which is 17th.

On the penalty kill, Pittsburgh has a bit more trouble. Their kill rate is only 79.5%, which ranks them 17th, while Toronto's is 82.8%, which ranks them 7th.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an epic NHL battle on December 07, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date December 07, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

This season, Alex Nedeljkovic has a 4-4-3 record and 3.31 GAA in addition to a .883 SV%. He has not recorded any shutouts.

Tristan Jarry has a 4-3-1 record, and a 3.88 GAA, including a .884 SV%.

Sidney Crosby has 26 points, which includes eight goals and eighteen assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Cody Glass Concussion Out

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Anthony Stolarz has an 8-4-2 record, a 2.23 goals against average, a .924 save percentage, and one shutout.

Joseph Woll's goalie action includes a 7-2-0 record, and a 2.11 goals against average, with a .922 save percentage. He has also recorded one shutout.

Mitch Marner has 36 points, which includes nine goals and twenty-seven assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jake McCabe Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jani Hakanpaa Lower body injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Toronto Maple Leafs have won four of them, dominating their recent head-to-head games against the Pittsburgh Penguins. This includes big wins like a 7-0 thrashing on the 17th of December 2023 and a strong 4-2 gain earlier during the season on the 13th of October 2024. The Penguins' only win was a close 3-2 win on the 26th of November 2023, showing that they can fight closely but have had trouble stopping Toronto's powerful offense. The Leafs look like they will keep doing well because they have powerful special teams and guys like Mitch Marner along with Joseph Woll who perform consistently well. But the Penguins' recent progress and the help of key players such as Sidney Crosby might make this a more interesting game.

Date Results Oct 13, 2024 Maple Leafs 4-2 Penguins Apr 09, 2024 Maple Leafs 3-2 Penguins Dec 17, 2023 Maple Leafs 7-0 Penguins Nov 26, 2023 Penguins 3-2 Maple Leafs Nov 27, 2022 Maple Leafs 4-1 Penguins

