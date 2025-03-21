How to watch today’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on March 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Blue Jackets are coming off a close 1-0 overtime setback to the Florida Panthers, while the Penguins lost 4-2 to the New York Islanders in their most recent game.

The Penguins have a definite edge in face-offs and special teams. Pittsburgh is 10th throughout the league with a power play percentage of 24%, while Columbus ranks 23rd with a power play percentage of 19.2%.

The Penguins additionally hold the advantage on the penalty kill, where they are 19th with a 77.3% win rate, whereas the Blue Jackets are 25th with a 75.5% success rate.

Furthermore, Columbus trails Pittsburgh at 47.4% (27th) in the face-off circle, while Pittsburgh dominates with 52.4% of draws (6th), which may give them important puck possession opportunities.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets in an electrifying NHL game on March 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date March 21, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Tristan Jarry has a marginally superior record of 12-9-4, a 3.13 GAA, and a .895 SV%, with no shutouts.

Alex Nedeljkovic has a 12-14-5 record, a 3.17 GAA, and a .891 SV%, with one shutout.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 74 points, 24 goals, and 50 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Emil Bemstrom Undisclosed Day-to-Day Tommy Novak Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Daniil Tarasov has had a difficult season having a 7-8-2 record, 3.51 GAA, .882 SV%, and one shutout for the Blue Jackets.

Kirill Marchenko has 25 goals, including two on the power play, and 170 shots.

Zach Werenski has scored 69 points, 20 goals, and 49 assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jake Christiansen Upper body injury Day-to-Day Erik Gudbranson Shoulder injury Day-to-Day

Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets head-to-head record

The Blue Jackets have won three of the past five head-to-head meetings, including a commanding 6-2 triumph on November 16, 2024, and a close 4-3 victory on January 8, 2025. However, the Penguins displayed resiliency, winning emphatic triumphs like their 7-3 triumph on the fifth of October 2024, and a respectable 3-1 victory a day earlier. Columbus may try to use their attacking weapons, such as Kirill Marchenko and Zach Werenski, to their advantage given their recent success, especially in close games. However, in order to maintain possession and create scoring opportunities, Pittsburgh will mainly rely on its unique team edge and Sidney Crosby's leadership. The Penguins' superior power play and face-off domination could make the difference in this game, which could be another hotly contested encounter given the fierce rivalry of their prior meetings.

Date Results Jan 08, 2025 Blue Jackets 4-3 Penguins Nov 16, 2024 Blue Jackets 6-2 Penguins Oct 05, 2024 Penguins 7-3 Blue Jackets Oct 04, 2024 Penguins 3-1 Blue Jackets Mar 31, 2024 Blue Jackets 4-3 Penguins

