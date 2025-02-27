How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers, including how to watch and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to meet with the Philadelphia Flyers to open a high-voltage NHL game on February 27, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Pittsburgh's power play, which is ranked eighth in the league with a success percentage of 24.4%, is far superior to Philadelphia's struggling group, which is ranked 28th with a success rate of only 15.9%.

The Flyers are in 18th place with a penalty kill percentage of 78.9%, while the Penguins are in 14th place with 79.4%.

Furthermore, Pittsburgh dominates the face-off circle, winning 52.1% of its draws (7th), whereas Philadelphia trails at 50.5% (18th).

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face off against the Philadelphia Flyers in an electrifying NHL game on February 27, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date February 27, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Rickard Rakell has scored 25 goals and set up 24 assists while having 19:14 of game time each contest.

Sidney Crosby is averaging 18 goals with 42 assists, and he contributes significantly with 20:23 TOI every game.

Joel Blomqvist has struggled, recording a 3.72 GAA along with a .886 save percentage.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Bokondji Imama Upper body injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Travis Konecny averages 20:37 minutes of ice time each game has 22 goals and makes 40 assists.

Alexei Kolosov has a 3.45 GAA with a .870 save rate.

Samuel Ersson has been recording an 18-10-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.76 GAA, and a.896 save rate.

Philadelphia Flyers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ryan Ellis Back injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record

The Penguins and the Flyers' recent head-to-head record points to a tight game in which both clubs trade commanding wins. The Flyers had won both of their previous matches with ease, including a close 3-2 victory earlier that month and a 6-1 thumping on February 26, 2025. However, the Penguins' 7-3 triumph in December 2024 and their exciting 7-6 victory in February 2024 demonstrate that they are capable of overwhelming Philadelphia as well. Given that Pittsburgh has a far superior power play and the Flyers have one of the worst penalty kills in the league, special teams might be very important in this game. The Penguins have a good chance to recover if Sidney Crosby, as well as Rickard Rakell, can take advantage of scoring opportunities, but Philadelphia will try to maintain their recent supremacy over their conference rivals with Travis Konecny spearheading the Flyers' fight and Samuel Ersson offering more reliable goaltending.

Date Results Feb 26, 2025 Flyers 6-1 Penguins Feb 09, 2025 Flyers 3-2 Penguins Dec 24, 2024 Penguins 7-3 Flyers Feb 26, 2024 Penguins 7-6 Flyers Jan 09, 2024 Penguins 4-1 Flyers

