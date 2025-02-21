How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to square off against the Washington Capitals to open a highly anticipated NHL game on February 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. Before this game, Tom Wilson scored two goals in the Washington Capitals' 5-4 shootout loss against the Utah Hockey Club.
The Penguins have an overall record of 23-25-9, which includes a 4-9-4 record in games competed in the Metropolitan Division. They have had a poor defensive record, scoring 163 goals and giving up 196, establishing a -33 goal differential.
The Capitals, meanwhile, are 12-4-0 in comparison to divisional opponents and have a solid 36-11-8 record. They have a 33-1-6 record in games where they score three goals or more, proving their dominance.
The two teams will meet for the third time this season; Washington won their last meeting 4-1.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time
The Pittsburgh Penguins will battle with the Washington Capitals in an electrifying NHL game on February 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Date
February 22, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT
Venue
PPG Paints Arena
Location
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ABC
Streaming service: Fubo
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals team news
Pittsburgh Penguins team news
Rickard Rakell has two goals along with 7 assists in his previous ten games.
Sidney Crosby leads his team with 17 goals with 41 assists.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Bokondji Imama
Upper Body injury
Day-to-Day
Washington Capitals team news
Pierre-Luc Dubois has six goals with 4 assists in his previous ten games.
Dylan Strome has 16 goals with 38 assists.
Washington Capitals injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Sonny Milano
Upper Body injury
Out
Nicklas Backstrom
Hip injury
Out for Season
Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals head-to-head record
The Capitals have won three of their past five matches, including a resounding 6-0 triumph in March of last year and a 4-1 victory in the last time they met on January 19th, 2025. However, the Penguins have secured two victories, including a 4-2 triumph on November 9, 2024, earlier in the season. Given their impressive offensive performance this season, Washington may have an advantage due to their recent victories, which demonstrate their propensity to dominate games when scoring three goals or more. To respond to the Capitals' offense, Pittsburgh will require Sidney Crosby as well as Rickard Rakell's contributions along with a good defensive effort. The Penguins will try to use home ice to change the tide, but the Capitals might have the advantage given Washington's recent achievements and Pittsburgh's difficulties in division action.
Date
Results
Jan 19, 2025
Capitals 4-1 Penguins
Nov 09, 2024
Penguins 4-2 Capitals
Apr 05, 2024
Penguins 4-1 Capitals
Mar 08, 2024
Capitals 6-0 Penguins
Jan 03, 2024
Capitals 4-3 Penguins