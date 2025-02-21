How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to square off against the Washington Capitals to open a highly anticipated NHL game on February 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. Before this game, Tom Wilson scored two goals in the Washington Capitals' 5-4 shootout loss against the Utah Hockey Club.

The Penguins have an overall record of 23-25-9, which includes a 4-9-4 record in games competed in the Metropolitan Division. They have had a poor defensive record, scoring 163 goals and giving up 196, establishing a -33 goal differential.

The Capitals, meanwhile, are 12-4-0 in comparison to divisional opponents and have a solid 36-11-8 record. They have a 33-1-6 record in games where they score three goals or more, proving their dominance.

The two teams will meet for the third time this season; Washington won their last meeting 4-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will battle with the Washington Capitals in an electrifying NHL game on February 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date February 22, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Rickard Rakell has two goals along with 7 assists in his previous ten games.

Sidney Crosby leads his team with 17 goals with 41 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Bokondji Imama Upper Body injury Day-to-Day

Washington Capitals team news

Pierre-Luc Dubois has six goals with 4 assists in his previous ten games.

Dylan Strome has 16 goals with 38 assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper Body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The Capitals have won three of their past five matches, including a resounding 6-0 triumph in March of last year and a 4-1 victory in the last time they met on January 19th, 2025. However, the Penguins have secured two victories, including a 4-2 triumph on November 9, 2024, earlier in the season. Given their impressive offensive performance this season, Washington may have an advantage due to their recent victories, which demonstrate their propensity to dominate games when scoring three goals or more. To respond to the Capitals' offense, Pittsburgh will require Sidney Crosby as well as Rickard Rakell's contributions along with a good defensive effort. The Penguins will try to use home ice to change the tide, but the Capitals might have the advantage given Washington's recent achievements and Pittsburgh's difficulties in division action.

Date Results Jan 19, 2025 Capitals 4-1 Penguins Nov 09, 2024 Penguins 4-2 Capitals Apr 05, 2024 Penguins 4-1 Capitals Mar 08, 2024 Capitals 6-0 Penguins Jan 03, 2024 Capitals 4-3 Penguins

