How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Boston Bruins to open a highly anticipated NHL game on March 1, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. The Boston Bruins have lost five straight games.

Pittsburgh is 14-12-4 at home and has an overall record of 24-28-9. The Penguins have a -44 scoring difference as a result of their poor defensive activities, having given up 219 goals while producing 175 goals.

Boston has a 27-25-8 season record with a 9-15-3 road record, which has presented difficulties. The Bruins, who have a 22-4-3 record in competition where they score three goals or more, have been strong when their attack is clicking.

The two teams will encounter each other for the second time this season. In their last meeting, Pittsburgh prevailed 2-1.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Boston Bruins in an epic NHL game on March 1, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date March 1, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Rickard Rakell has scored 25 goals and set up 23 others for the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby has scored 4 goals and set up 5 others over his past 10 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Michael Bunting Abdomen injury Out

Boston Bruins team news

Morgan Geekie has six goals and one assist in his previous ten games

David Pastrnak leads the Boston team with 31 goals and 42 assists.

Boston Bruins injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matthew Poitras Lower body injury Day-to-Day Charlie McAvoy Shoulder injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

This game might be a fiercely contested encounter based on the last five meetings. With a 6-4 and a 5-1 victory last season, the Bruins have taken three of the previous five games, and their wins have been high-scoring affairs. The Penguins' most recent 2-1 triumph on November 30th, 2024, and their exciting 6-5 success in January 2024, however, demonstrate their ability to win close games. Pittsburgh has experienced defensive problems this season, giving up 219 goals, while Boston has had trouble traveling. Given their 22-4-3 performance when scoring three goals or more, the Bruins have a good chance of winning if they can start scoring early. The Penguins could be able to take advantage of the Bruins' current five-game losing streak and win another close game, though, provided they can duplicate the defensive performance from their most recent victory over Boston.

Date Results Nov 30, 2024 Penguins 2-1 Bruins Apr 14, 2024 Bruins 6-4 Penguins Mar 10, 2024 Bruins 5-1 Penguins Jan 05, 2024 Penguins 6-5 Bruins Apr 02, 2023 Bruins 4-3 Penguins

