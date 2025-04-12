How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins, including how to watch and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Boston Bruins to start a thrilling NHL battle on April 13, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

Boston has a poor 15.3% conversion percentage, ranking 29th in the league, while Pittsburgh has an effective 25% power play, ranking 7th.

Both the Penguins and the Bruins have evenly matched penalty kill percentages of 77.9% (18th) and 76.9% (22nd), respectively.

The Penguins and the Bruins perform well in the face-off circle, with Boston trailing Pittsburgh at 51.6% (9th) and Pittsburgh at 52.9% (5th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will square off against the Boston Bruins in an exciting NHL game on April 13, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date April 13, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Tristan Jarry has a 15-11-6 record, a 3.16 goals against average, .891 save percentage, and 2 shutouts.

Alex Nedeljkovic holds a record of 13-15-5, a 3.16 goals against average, .894 SV% save percentage, and 1 shutout.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh's attack with 87 points—31 goals and 56 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins injuries

Player Injury Injury Status P.O Joseph Upper body injury Out Philip Tomasino Concussion Out

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has had a difficult season with a record of 22-28-6, a .895 save percentage, a 3.06 goals-against average, and 4 shutouts.

Joonas Korpisalo has had three shutouts and a 2.98 GAA with a balanced 10-10-3 record.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins' attack and has scored 41 goals and provided 59 assists to reach the 100-point milestone.

Boston Bruins injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mark Kastelic Upper body injury Out Charlie McAvoy Shoulder injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins have a recent head-to-head record that points to a fiercely contested rivalry. The Bruins have won three of their previous four meetings, including a resounding 5-1 triumph in March 2024 and a close 3-2 victory in the most recent meeting on March 2, 2025. But Pittsburgh also demonstrated that they are capable of grinding out close victories, as evidenced by their 2-1 victory in the month of November 2024 and their thrilling 6-5 victory in January 2024. This forthcoming matchup might go any way because of how evenly matched the teams are in this series and how there is a mix of close defensive games and explosive outbursts. In what seems to be another heated contest, goaltending and special teams will probably make the difference.

Date Results Mar 02, 2025 Bruins 3-2 Penguins Nov 30, 2024 Penguins 2-1 Bruins Apr 14, 2024 Bruins 6-4 Penguins Mar 10, 2024 Bruins 5-1 Penguins Jan 05, 2024 Penguins 6-5 Bruins

More NHL news and coverage