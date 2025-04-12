How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Boston Bruins to start a thrilling NHL battle on April 13, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.
Boston has a poor 15.3% conversion percentage, ranking 29th in the league, while Pittsburgh has an effective 25% power play, ranking 7th.
Both the Penguins and the Bruins have evenly matched penalty kill percentages of 77.9% (18th) and 76.9% (22nd), respectively.
The Penguins and the Bruins perform well in the face-off circle, with Boston trailing Pittsburgh at 51.6% (9th) and Pittsburgh at 52.9% (5th).
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time
The Pittsburgh Penguins will square off against the Boston Bruins in an exciting NHL game on April 13, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Date
April 13, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT
Venue
PPG Paints Arena
Location
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins team news
Pittsburgh Penguins team news
Tristan Jarry has a 15-11-6 record, a 3.16 goals against average, .891 save percentage, and 2 shutouts.
Alex Nedeljkovic holds a record of 13-15-5, a 3.16 goals against average, .894 SV% save percentage, and 1 shutout.
Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh's attack with 87 points—31 goals and 56 assists.
Pittsburgh Penguins injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
P.O Joseph
Upper body injury
Out
Philip Tomasino
Concussion
Out
Boston Bruins team news
Jeremy Swayman has had a difficult season with a record of 22-28-6, a .895 save percentage, a 3.06 goals-against average, and 4 shutouts.
Joonas Korpisalo has had three shutouts and a 2.98 GAA with a balanced 10-10-3 record.
David Pastrnak leads the Bruins' attack and has scored 41 goals and provided 59 assists to reach the 100-point milestone.
Boston Bruins injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Mark Kastelic
Upper body injury
Out
Charlie McAvoy
Shoulder injury
Out
Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins head-to-head record
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins have a recent head-to-head record that points to a fiercely contested rivalry. The Bruins have won three of their previous four meetings, including a resounding 5-1 triumph in March 2024 and a close 3-2 victory in the most recent meeting on March 2, 2025. But Pittsburgh also demonstrated that they are capable of grinding out close victories, as evidenced by their 2-1 victory in the month of November 2024 and their thrilling 6-5 victory in January 2024. This forthcoming matchup might go any way because of how evenly matched the teams are in this series and how there is a mix of close defensive games and explosive outbursts. In what seems to be another heated contest, goaltending and special teams will probably make the difference.
Date
Results
Mar 02, 2025
Bruins 3-2 Penguins
Nov 30, 2024
Penguins 2-1 Bruins
Apr 14, 2024
Bruins 6-4 Penguins
Mar 10, 2024
Bruins 5-1 Penguins
Jan 05, 2024
Penguins 6-5 Bruins