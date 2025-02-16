How to watch today's Parma vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sitting outside the Serie A top-six, Roma will face off against relegation-threatened Parma at Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday.

Lupi also have the task of navigating between the Europa League knockout phase play-offs, after playing out a 1-1 draw with Porto in the first leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Parma vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Parma and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Parma vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ennio Tardini

The Serie A match between Parma and Roma will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, February 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma team news

Parma boss Fabio Pecchia will be without Yordan Osorio, Lautaro Valenti, Alessandro Circati, Mateusz Kowalski and Gabriel Charpentier due to injuries, while Valentin Mihaila remains a doubt.

Moreover, the recent acquisition Milan Djuric is also ruled out with a knee injury. So Ange-Yoan Bonny should lead the line.

Roma team news

Paulo Dybala sustained a knee injury in the Porto draw and will be sidelined for the weekend game, along with suspended Bryan Cristante and groin injury victim Devyne Rensch.

In Cristante's absence, Leandro Paredes should be handed a start in midfield, while manager Claudio Ranieri is likely to deploy Mats Hummels at the back.

