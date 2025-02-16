+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio Ennio Tardini
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Parma vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sitting outside the Serie A top-six, Roma will face off against relegation-threatened Parma at Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday.

Lupi also have the task of navigating between the Europa League knockout phase play-offs, after playing out a 1-1 draw with Porto in the first leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Parma vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Parma and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Parma vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Ennio Tardini

The Serie A match between Parma and Roma will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, February 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma Calcio 1913 vs Roma Probable lineups

Parma Calcio 1913Home team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestROM
31
Z. Suzuki
21
A. Vogliacco
15
E. Del Prato
14
E. Valeri
4
B. Balogh
98
D. Man
8
N. Estevez
19
S. Sohm
10
A. Bernabe
22
M. Cancellieri
13
A. Bonny
99
M. Svilar
23
G. Mancini
25
V. Nelsson
5
E. N'Dicka
3
Angelino
17
K. Kone
19
M. Celik
27
L. Gourna-Douath
35
T. Baldanzi
11
A. Dovbyk
61
N. Pisilli

3-4-3

ROMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Fabio Pecchia

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Claudio Ranieri

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Parma team news

Parma boss Fabio Pecchia will be without Yordan Osorio, Lautaro Valenti, Alessandro Circati, Mateusz Kowalski and Gabriel Charpentier due to injuries, while Valentin Mihaila remains a doubt.

Moreover, the recent acquisition Milan Djuric is also ruled out with a knee injury. So Ange-Yoan Bonny should lead the line.

Roma team news

Paulo Dybala sustained a knee injury in the Porto draw and will be sidelined for the weekend game, along with suspended Bryan Cristante and groin injury victim Devyne Rensch.

In Cristante's absence, Leandro Paredes should be handed a start in midfield, while manager Claudio Ranieri is likely to deploy Mats Hummels at the back.

Form

PAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

PAR

Last 5 matches

ROM

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

