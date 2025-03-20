How to watch today's Paraguay vs Chile World Cup qualifying game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Paraguay and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paraguay will aim to stay in contention for an automatic berth at the 2026 World Cup when they host Chile at Estadio ueno Defensores del Chaco on Thursday.

Sitting in sixth place on the World Cup qualification CONMEBOL standings table and four points clear of inter-conferations play-off spot, Los Guaranies are on a six-game unbeaten run after the 2-2 draw at Bolivia last November.

On the other hand, one the back of a 4-2 win against Venezuela on matchday 12, ninth-placed Chile are looking to make a late charge at a possible come-back following a harrowing start to their qualification campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paraguay vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Paraguay and Chile will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paraguay vs Chile kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Paraguay and Chile will be played at Estadio ueno Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, Paraguay.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Thursday, March 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Paraguay team news

Head coach Gustavo Alfaro has left behind captain Gustavo Gomez on precautionary grounds, despite the defender recently returning to action with Palmeiras.

One would have expected Santiago Arzamendia to be in the squad, while Fluminense midfielder Ruben Lezcano is one of the four possible debutants.

Julio Enciso and Antonio Sanabria are likely to lead the line of attack.

Chile team news

Having named a bunch of fringe players in the friendly game against Panama last month, La Roja boss Ricardo Gareca will switch back to a similar lineup from the Venezuela win.

Fabian Hormazabal, Marcelo Morales, Marcelino Nunez, Williams Alarcon and Erick Pulgar are all sidelined on account of their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, seasoned veterans such as Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Eduardo Vargas and Charles Aranguiz are all included in the squad.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links