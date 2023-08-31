PAOK vs Hearts: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between PAOK and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PAOK will host Hearts in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-offs at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday.

PAOK hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg and will be looking to book their place in the group stage with a draw or victory at home. The Greek side has been in good form in recent weeks, winning their last four games in all competitions and remaining unbeaten in their previous seven fixtures.

Hearts, on the other hand, will need to improve their performance from the first leg if they are to overturn the deficit. The Scottish side has lost its last two games and will need to find a way to break down the PAOK defence. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PAOK vs Hearts kick-off time

Date: August 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 1.30 pm EDT Venue: Toumba Stadium

The game between PAOK and Hearts will be played at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 1.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch PAOK vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PAOK team news

Ex-Aston Villa forward Mbwana Samatta, who has been sidelined for the past two matches due to an ankle issue, is not expected to make a comeback for the second-leg clash against Hearts.

Following a weekend victory over Kifisia where he made five alterations to the starting eleven, PAOK's manager Lucescu is contemplating returning to a lineup similar to the one that triumphed over Hearts in the first leg.

PAOK predicted XI: Kotarski; Kedziora, Troost-Ekong, Michailidis, Rahman; Schwab, Soares; Zivkovic, Konstantelias, Taison; Brandon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zivkovic, Kotarski, Talichmanidis Defenders: Näsberg, Koulierakis, Michailidis, Troost-Ekong, Kędziora, Lyratzis, Vieirinha, Rahman, Sastre, Soares Midfielders: Tsingaras, Konstantelias, Meïté, Murg, Taison, Živković, Schwab, Ozdoyev, Vrakas, Ricardo, Giaxis, Filipe Soares, Smyrlis, Marcos Antônio, Castillejo Forwards: Brandon, Tzimas

Hearts team news

For Hearts, Beni Baningime may be back in the lineup after recovering from a hamstring issue. However, Craig Gordon, sidelined with a broken leg, as well as Peter Haring, Craig Halkett, and Barrie McKay—all dealing with knee and ankle injuries—continue their stints in the medical ward.

Hearts predicted XI: Clark; Atkinson, Kent, Rowles, Kinglsey; Devlin, Cochrane; Oda, Boyce, Vargas; Shankland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, McGovern, Stone Defenders: Rowles, Kent, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson Midfielders: Devlin, Halliday, Nieuwenhof, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Tait, Lowry, Smith Forwards: Shankland, Boyce, Oda, Forrest, Tagawa, Vargas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 25 Hearts 1-2 PAOK Europa Conference League

