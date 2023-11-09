How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between PAOK and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PAOK will take on Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League at the Toumbas Stadium on Thursday.

PAOK have won their first three group games and will be confident of making it four wins out of four. Aberdeen, on the other hand, are winless after three rounds, and have just one point in the bag.

Aberdeen have won their last two games and will hope to ride on that momentum and grab an unlikely result away from home. PAOK will be hard to beat due to their recent form, as they have only suffered one defeat in their last nine matches.

PAOK vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Date: November 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.45pm EST Venue: Toumbas Stadium

The game between PAOK and Aberdeen will be played at the Toumbas Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 12.45pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch PAOK vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PAOK team news

PAOK may still be without Marcos Antonio, Ally Samatta, and club captain Vierinha due to fitness concerns. Ivan Nasberg, Joan Sastre, Filipe Soares, and Andre Ricardo won't be available as they were not registered for this competition.

PAOK predicted XI: Kotarski; Kedziora, Troost-Ekong, Koulierakis, Rafa; Tsiggaras, Schwab; Zivkovic, Konstantelias, Taison; Brandon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kotarski, Z. Zivkovic, Talichmanidis Defenders: Koulierakis, Troost-Ekong, Michailidis, Baba, Kedziora, Lyratzis Midfielders: Ozdoev, Tsingaras, Schwab, Konstantelias, Vrakas, Taison, A. Zivkovic, Despodov, Murg Forwards: Brandon, Tzimas

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen will be missing James McGarry and Shayden Morris due to hamstring injuries, but they have a fully-fit squad otherwise.

Despite being sent off against Hibernian in their League Cup semi-final over the weekend, Jack McKenzie is available, and Graham Shinnie hopes to retain his manager's trust to start in the visitors' midfield.

Aberdeen predicted XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, McKenzie; Polvara, Shinnie, Barron, McGrath; Miovski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Williams, Rubezic, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan Forwards: Duk, Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Aberdeen 2-3 PAOK Europa Conference League

