How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Florida Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers to start the high-voltage Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final series on June 9, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The series is tied at one. Florida demonstrated their offensive prowess by winning Game 2 by a slim margin of 5–4.

Edmonton is ranked fourth with a deadly 28% conversion percentage, while Florida is in sixth place with a rate of 24.2%.

The Panthers have the greatest penalty killing percentage in the league (86.8%), which is a considerable advantage over the Oilers' mediocre 66% kill rate, which is only 14th.

Edmonton leads by a slim margin at 47.8% to Florida's 47% in face-off victories, which are almost even.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will meet the Edmonton Oilers in an exciting NHL game on June 9, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date June 9, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 13-6 record, a .912 save percentage, a 2.21 goals-against average, and three shutouts.

Sam Reinhart led the Panthers in scoring with 81 points during the regular season, with 39 goals and 42 assists.

Aleksander Barkov has made a substantial contribution with 20 goals, 51 assists, and 71 points overall.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status A.J. Greer Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has three shutouts, a 2.61 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage, and a 7-5 playoff record.

Calvin Pickard is still undefeated at 6-0, with a 2.84 GAA and a .888 save percentage.

Leon Draisaitl has amassed 106 points with 52 goals and 54 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Undisclosed Day-to-Day Zach Hyman Upper body injury Out

Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers were involved in five closely contested games, with Florida winning four of them. The fact that only one goal has determined the outcome of the last four encounters shows how evenly matched these teams are. The Panthers, who most recently won 5–4 on June 7, 2025, have demonstrated a modest advantage, particularly in key situations. On June 5, Edmonton did manage to win 4-3, ending a run of close defeats. Given the pattern, supporters should anticipate another intense, quick-paced matchup in which the result could once again be determined by special teams and late-game performance.

Date Results Jun 07, 2025 Panthers 5-4 Oilers Jun 05, 2025 Oilers 4-3 Panthers Feb 28, 2025 Panthers 4-3 Oilers Dec 17, 2024 Panthers 6-5 Oilers Jun 25, 2024 Panthers 2-1 Oilers

