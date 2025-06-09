This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers to start the high-voltage Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final series on June 9, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The series is tied at one. Florida demonstrated their offensive prowess by winning Game 2 by a slim margin of 5–4.

Edmonton is ranked fourth with a deadly 28% conversion percentage, while Florida is in sixth place with a rate of 24.2%.

The Panthers have the greatest penalty killing percentage in the league (86.8%), which is a considerable advantage over the Oilers' mediocre 66% kill rate, which is only 14th.

Edmonton leads by a slim margin at 47.8% to Florida's 47% in face-off victories, which are almost even.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will meet the Edmonton Oilers in an exciting NHL game on June 9, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

DateJune 9, 2025
Puck-Drop Time8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
VenueAmerant Bank Arena
LocationSunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 13-6 record, a .912 save percentage, a 2.21 goals-against average, and three shutouts.

Sam Reinhart led the Panthers in scoring with 81 points during the regular season, with 39 goals and 42 assists.

Aleksander Barkov has made a substantial contribution with 20 goals, 51 assists, and 71 points overall.

Florida Panthers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
A.J. GreerLower body injuryDay-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has three shutouts, a 2.61 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage, and a 7-5 playoff record.

Calvin Pickard is still undefeated at 6-0, with a 2.84 GAA and a .888 save percentage.

Leon Draisaitl has amassed 106 points with 52 goals and 54 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Ryan Nugent-HopkinsUndisclosedDay-to-Day
Zach HymanUpper body injuryOut

Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers were involved in five closely contested games, with Florida winning four of them. The fact that only one goal has determined the outcome of the last four encounters shows how evenly matched these teams are. The Panthers, who most recently won 5–4 on June 7, 2025, have demonstrated a modest advantage, particularly in key situations. On June 5, Edmonton did manage to win 4-3, ending a run of close defeats. Given the pattern, supporters should anticipate another intense, quick-paced matchup in which the result could once again be determined by special teams and late-game performance.

DateResults
Jun 07, 2025Panthers 5-4 Oilers
Jun 05, 2025Oilers 4-3 Panthers
Feb 28, 2025Panthers 4-3 Oilers
Dec 17, 2024Panthers 6-5 Oilers
Jun 25, 2024Panthers 2-1 Oilers

