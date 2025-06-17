This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Florida Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers to start the highly anticipated Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Florida Panthers won their last game 5-2 and are now leading the series 3-2.

Edmonton has a slight advantage in power-play units with 25.4% (5th) over Florida's 25.3% (6th).

However, the Panthers' superiority on the penalty kill, which ranks first in the league at 86.4%, and Edmonton's poor penalty kill, which ranks 14th among playoff groups at 67.1%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in a pivotal NHL game on June 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

DateJune 17, 2025
Puck-Drop Time8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
VenueAmerant Bank Arena
LocationSunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has been recording a 15-7 record, a 2.26 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and three shutouts during the playoffs.

Sam Bennett has been contributing 15 goals and 7 assists while earning 17:32 of ice time per game.

Matthew Tkachuk averages 17:26 on the ice per game and has seven goals and fifteen assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
A.J. GreerLower body injuryDay-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has a 7-6 record, a .891 save percentage, 3 shutouts, and a 2.99 goals-against average.

Leon Draisaitl has been averaging 22:47 minutes of ice time per game while tallying 11 goals and 22 assists.

Connor McDavid has a team-high average time on ice of 24:31 and leads his team in assists with 26. He has also scored seven goals.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Zach HymanUpper body injuryOut
Alec RegulaKnee injuryOut

Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup Final Game 6 is expected to be fierce and unexpected, based on their five prior head-to-head meetings. Florida has demonstrated their offensive depth and defensive solidity by winning three of the five games, including a resounding 6-1 triumph on June 10 and a resounding 5-2 victory in Game 5. Even though Edmonton won two close games, including a 5-4 victory in Game 4 and a 4-3 victory in the first game, they have often had trouble stopping Florida's scoring threats. While Edmonton's powerful power play has been curbed by their own penalty kill, the Panthers have continuously managed to get past the Oilers' defense. Florida may have a tactical advantage going into Game 6 with momentum and a chance to win the Cup, but the Oilers will probably come out with vigor and intensity.

DateResults
Jun 15, 2025Panthers 5-2 Oilers
Jun 13, 2025Oilers 5-4 Panthers
Jun 10, 2025Panthers 6-1 Oilers
Jun 07, 2025Panthers 5-4 Oilers
Jun 05, 2025Oilers 4-3 Panthers

More NHL news and coverage

