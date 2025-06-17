How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Florida Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers to start the highly anticipated Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Florida Panthers won their last game 5-2 and are now leading the series 3-2.
Edmonton has a slight advantage in power-play units with 25.4% (5th) over Florida's 25.3% (6th).
However, the Panthers' superiority on the penalty kill, which ranks first in the league at 86.4%, and Edmonton's poor penalty kill, which ranks 14th among playoff groups at 67.1%.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
The Florida Panthers will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in a pivotal NHL game on June 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
|Date
|June 17, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Amerant Bank Arena
|Location
|Sunrise, Florida
How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers team news
Florida Panthers team news
Sergei Bobrovsky has been recording a 15-7 record, a 2.26 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and three shutouts during the playoffs.
Sam Bennett has been contributing 15 goals and 7 assists while earning 17:32 of ice time per game.
Matthew Tkachuk averages 17:26 on the ice per game and has seven goals and fifteen assists.
Florida Panthers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|A.J. Greer
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
Edmonton Oilers team news
Stuart Skinner has a 7-6 record, a .891 save percentage, 3 shutouts, and a 2.99 goals-against average.
Leon Draisaitl has been averaging 22:47 minutes of ice time per game while tallying 11 goals and 22 assists.
Connor McDavid has a team-high average time on ice of 24:31 and leads his team in assists with 26. He has also scored seven goals.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Zach Hyman
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Alec Regula
|Knee injury
|Out
Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup Final Game 6 is expected to be fierce and unexpected, based on their five prior head-to-head meetings. Florida has demonstrated their offensive depth and defensive solidity by winning three of the five games, including a resounding 6-1 triumph on June 10 and a resounding 5-2 victory in Game 5. Even though Edmonton won two close games, including a 5-4 victory in Game 4 and a 4-3 victory in the first game, they have often had trouble stopping Florida's scoring threats. While Edmonton's powerful power play has been curbed by their own penalty kill, the Panthers have continuously managed to get past the Oilers' defense. Florida may have a tactical advantage going into Game 6 with momentum and a chance to win the Cup, but the Oilers will probably come out with vigor and intensity.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 15, 2025
|Panthers 5-2 Oilers
|Jun 13, 2025
|Oilers 5-4 Panthers
|Jun 10, 2025
|Panthers 6-1 Oilers
|Jun 07, 2025
|Panthers 5-4 Oilers
|Jun 05, 2025
|Oilers 4-3 Panthers