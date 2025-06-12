How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers are set to face the Edmonton Oilers to begin the pivotal Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Florida Panthers enter this game with a 2-1 series lead after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-1.

Florida has the best penalty kill in the league (86.5%), which gives them a significant edge against Edmonton's potent power play (26.8%), which is ranked fourth.

The Edmonton leads Florida by a little margin at 48% vs 47% in face-off efficiency, but the Panthers have 24.7% power play (6th overall) and the Oilers have 26.8% (4th overall).

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers will meet in an epic NHL battle on June 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date June 12, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has been recording a 14-6 record with three shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage.

Sam Bennett averages more than 17 minutes of ice time each game and has 14 goals and 6 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk has 13 assists and five goals.

Florida Panthers injuries

No injuries

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has a 7-6 record, a 2.84 goals-against average, a .894 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Leon Draisaitl has averaged more than 22 minutes of ice time and has scored 10 goals and provided 19 assists.

Connor McDavid has a team-high 24:11 minutes on ice per game, leads the playoffs in assists with 25, and adds six goals.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Regula Knee injury Out Zach Hyman Upper body injury Out

Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Based on their five previous games, the Florida Panthers have dominated the Edmonton Oilers, winning four of them, including back-to-back wins in the Stanley Cup Finals Games 2 and 3. The Panthers' offense has routinely found a way to get past the Oilers' defense, scoring five goals or more in three of those games, including their most recent resounding 6-1 victory. Edmonton just prevailed 4-3 in Game 1, but they are now vulnerable due to their problems in goal and on the penalty kill. The Panthers might take a decisive 3-1 series lead in Game 4 if they can keep up their scoring pace and defensive structure. However, the Oilers are always one standout performance away from turning the tide, especially with top players like McDavid and Draisaitl on the opposing team.

Date Results Jun 10, 2025 Panthers 6-1 Oilers Jun 07, 2025 Panthers 5-4 Oilers Jun 05, 2025 Oilers 4-3 Panthers Feb 28, 2025 Panthers 4-3 Oilers Dec 17, 2024 Panthers 6-5 Oilers

