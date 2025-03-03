+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers (C) Jack Roslovic #96 (L) and Braden Schneider #4 (R) NHLGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Florida Panthers are ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a highly anticipated NHL game on March 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Florida Panthers have won three straight games.

Florida's overall record is 37-21-3, including a 6-5-1 record compared to teams in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have ranked fifth within the league with 200 goals overall (3.3 goals per game), proving their offensive prowess.

Tampa Bay comes into the game with a 35-20-4 mark and a 7-9-0 divisional record. The Lightning, who have a 20-10-3 performance in outings where they use lesser penalty minutes compared to their opponents, have found victory when they maintain discipline.

The two teams will meet for the third time this season; Tampa Bay won their last meeting 4-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in an exciting NHL game on March 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date

March 3, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

Venue

Amerant Bank Arena

Location

Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky maintains a record of 25-13-2 with a 2.59 GAA, .904SV%, and 3 shutouts.

Sam Reinhart has scored 31 goals and provided 33 assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Matthew Tkachuk

Groin injury

Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Brandon Hagel has contributed 10 goals and added seven assists in his previous ten games.

Brayden Point has scored 31 goals and provided 30 assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Jonas Johansson

Lower body injury

Day-to-Day

Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

The Panthers and the Lightning game could be fiercely contested based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Three of the past five meetings have been won by the Lightning, who most recently defeated them 4-0 on the 24th of December, 2024. But only one day prior, the Panthers had won 4-2, demonstrating their capacity to react. Additionally, Florida defeated the Lightning 2-1 on the third of October, and the Lightning beat the Panthers 3-1 on October 1. This stretch's highest-scoring game was the 8-7 Lightning victory on September 26, which showcased Tampa Bay's offensive prowess. The result could be influenced by goalie and special teams games, as both clubs have performed well in recent matchups.

Date

Results

Dec 24, 2024

Lightning 4-0 Panthers

Dec 23, 2024

Panthers 4-2 Lightning

Oct 03, 2024

Panthers 2-1 Lightning

Oct 01, 2024

Lightning 3-1 Panthers

Sep 26, 2024

Lightning 8-7 Panthers

