How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Florida Panthers are ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a highly anticipated NHL game on March 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Florida Panthers have won three straight games.

Florida's overall record is 37-21-3, including a 6-5-1 record compared to teams in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have ranked fifth within the league with 200 goals overall (3.3 goals per game), proving their offensive prowess.

Tampa Bay comes into the game with a 35-20-4 mark and a 7-9-0 divisional record. The Lightning, who have a 20-10-3 performance in outings where they use lesser penalty minutes compared to their opponents, have found victory when they maintain discipline.

The two teams will meet for the third time this season; Tampa Bay won their last meeting 4-0.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in an exciting NHL game on March 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date March 3, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: Fubo

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky maintains a record of 25-13-2 with a 2.59 GAA, .904SV%, and 3 shutouts.

Sam Reinhart has scored 31 goals and provided 33 assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matthew Tkachuk Groin injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Brandon Hagel has contributed 10 goals and added seven assists in his previous ten games.

Brayden Point has scored 31 goals and provided 30 assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonas Johansson Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

The Panthers and the Lightning game could be fiercely contested based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Three of the past five meetings have been won by the Lightning, who most recently defeated them 4-0 on the 24th of December, 2024. But only one day prior, the Panthers had won 4-2, demonstrating their capacity to react. Additionally, Florida defeated the Lightning 2-1 on the third of October, and the Lightning beat the Panthers 3-1 on October 1. This stretch's highest-scoring game was the 8-7 Lightning victory on September 26, which showcased Tampa Bay's offensive prowess. The result could be influenced by goalie and special teams games, as both clubs have performed well in recent matchups.

Date Results Dec 24, 2024 Lightning 4-0 Panthers Dec 23, 2024 Panthers 4-2 Lightning Oct 03, 2024 Panthers 2-1 Lightning Oct 01, 2024 Lightning 3-1 Panthers Sep 26, 2024 Lightning 8-7 Panthers

