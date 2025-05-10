How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Florida Panthers will square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs to begin the high-voltage Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Toronto leads the series 2-1 despite losing Game 3 to Florida by a slim margin of 5–4.

Florida's conversion percentage is a strong 25%, ranking eighth in the league, while Toronto's is slightly higher at 27.6%, ranking seventh.

Florida has a big edge on the penalty kill, coming in third with a remarkable 86.7% success percentage, while Toronto comes in fifth with a 78.3%.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet in an epic NHL game on May 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date May 11, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: SlingTV

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky is 5-3 with a .875 save percentage, a 2.94 goals-against average, and one shutout in the playoffs.

Sam Bennett has averaged 16:33 minutes on ice per game, contributing 3 assists and 4 goals.

Sam Reinhart leads the season with 81 points, including 42 assists and 39 goals.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Aleksander Barkov Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Joseph Woll has a .869 save percentage, a 3.99 goals-against average, and a 2-1 postseason record.

William Nylander scored 45 goals, 12 of which came from power plays, and he had 253 shots on goal.

Mitch Marner led the team with 75 assists and scored 27 goals in his 102 points.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Anthony Stolarz Upper body injury Day-To-Day Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out

Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs have consistently engaged in a fiercely contested battle, with each game decided by a margin of one or two goals, according to their previous five head-to-head records. Florida showed tenacity by winning Game 3 5–4 on May 10, 2025, to keep the series tight, but Toronto has taken three of the five games, including two pivotal one-goal wins previously in this playoff series. With both teams displaying offensive firepower and games sometimes coming right down to the wire, Game 4 is expected to be another intense contest in which goaltending and special teams could ultimately determine how the series unfolds.

Date Results May 10, 2025 Panthers 5-4 Maple Leafs May 08 2025 Maple Leafs 4-3 Panthers May 06, 2025 Maple Leafs 5-4 Panthers Apr 09, 2025 Panthers 3-1 Maple Leafs Apr 03, 2025 Maple Leafs 3-2 Panthers

