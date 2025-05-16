How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers are ready to battle with the Toronto Maple Leafs to open the thrilling Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 16, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Panthers are now leading the series 3-2 after winning their last game 6-1.

The Panthers have a tiny advantage on the power play, with 23.5% (7th in the NHL), exceeding the Maple Leafs' 22.9% (10th).

Florida's real edge is in their penalty kill, in which they are third in the league with a remarkable 88.9% success percentage, while Toronto is fifth with a 78.8%.

In contrast, the Maple Leafs rule the faceoff circle with a league-best win rate of 56.8%, which is significantly higher than Florida's 46% (15th).

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an epic NHL game on May 16, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date May 16, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky holds a 7-3 record, two shutouts, a.899 save percentage, and a 2.46 goals-against average.

Sam Bennett has averaged 16:22 of ice time each game and has six goals and three assists to his credit.

Sam Reinhart leads the offense with 81 points, including 42 assists and 39 goals.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evan Rodrigues Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Joseph Woll has a .877 save percentage, a 4.02 goals-against average, and a 2-3 record.

William Nylander has launched 253 shots on goal and scored 45 goals, with 12 on the power play.

Mitch Marner has scored 27 goals and provided 75 assists, leading his team with 102 points.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Anthony Stolarz Upper body injury Out Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out

Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The momentum seems to have moved in favor of the Florida Panthers based on their five prior head-to-head meetings with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers won the following three games after losing the first two (5-4 on May 6 and 4-3 on May 8). The most recent two were a 5-4 comeback victory on May 10th, a 2-0 shutout on May 12th, and a decisive 6-1 victory on May 15. Over the past three games, Florida's offense has exploded, outscoring Toronto 13-5, whereas their defense has significantly tightened. The Panthers might have the tactical and psychological edge going into the next game if this pattern holds true, whereas the Maple Leafs will require a significant comeback to take back the series.

Date Results May 15, 2025 Panthers 6-1 Maple Leafs May 12, 2025 Panthers 2-0 Maple Leafs May 10, 2025 Panthers 5-4 Maple Leafs May 08, 2025 Maple Leafs 4-3 Panthers May 06, 2025 Maple Leafs 5-4 Panthers

