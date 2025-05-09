How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers will host the Toronto Maple Leafs to begin the high-voltage Game 3 of the second-round NHL Playoff series on May 9, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Toronto Maple Leafs lead 2-0 going into Florida. In their last meeting, Toronto prevailed 4-3.

The Panthers are 16-15-2 in the Atlantic Division and have an overall record of 47-31-4. They have gone 21-9-0 in games where they incur lower penalties than their opponents, proving their ability to maintain discipline.

The Maple Leafs have an impressive season record of 52-26-4, which includes a 23-9-2 record in the division. When Toronto maintains fewer penalty minutes compared to their opponents, they are 17-8-2.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an exciting NHL game on May 9, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date May 9, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sam Bennett has four goals and provided three assists in his previous ten games.

Matthew Tkachuk leads his team with 35 assists and 22 goals this season.

Florida Panthers injuries

No injuries

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Auston Matthews has scored 33 goals and provided 45 assists.

William Nylander has contributed seven assists and six goals in his last ten games.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Anthony Stolarz Upper body injury Day-To-Day Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out

Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The forthcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers is probably going to be fiercely contested based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Toronto leads the series 2-0 and has won three of the previous five encounters, including consecutive one-goal triumphs on May 6th and May 8th. These sides are evenly matched, as evidenced by the fact that each of their past five games has been settled by a minimum of two goals. Toronto has had the advantage lately, displaying great offensive depth and big contributions in crucial situations, even though Florida earned a 3-1 victory on April 9 and a close 3-2 triumph back in March. Fans should anticipate another competitive contest if the pattern holds, with Toronto leading and Florida battling to keep from dropping to a 3-0 series deficit.

Date Results May 08, 2025 Maple Leafs 4-3 Panthers May 06, 2025 Maple Leafs 5-4 Panthers Apr 09, 2025 Panthers 3-1 Maple Leafs Apr 03, 2025 Maple Leafs 3-2 Panthers Mar 14, 2025 Panthers 3-2 Maple Leafs

