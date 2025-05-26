How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Florida Panthers will host the Carolina Hurricanes to start the pivotal Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 26, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in their most recent game, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Florida has the most goals each game (4.07) and goals against each game (2.20) in the league.
Carolina's inability to turn those opportunities into goals is only 2.92 per game, ranked seventh and second in shot attempts per game (31.3).
Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time
The Florida Panthers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in an exciting NHL game on May 26, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Date
May 26, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
Amerant Bank Arena
Location
Sunrise, Florida
How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes team news
Florida Panthers team news
Sergei Bobrovsky has been recording an 11-4 record, a .911 save percentage, a 2.12 GAA, and three shutouts.
Sam Bennett has averaged 16:39 of ice time per game and contributed 5 assists and 9 goals.
Evan Rodrigues has been providing 10 assists and an average ice time of 15:11.
Florida Panthers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Sam Reinhart
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Frederik Andersen has a 7-4 record, a.907 save percentage, a 2.01 GAA, and one shutout.
Pyotr Kochetkov has been collecting a 1-1 record with an .855 save percentage and a 3.60 GAA.
Sebastian Aho leads the offensive this season with 74 points, including 45 assists and 29 goals.
Carolina Hurricanes injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jalen Chatfield
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Sean Walker
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record
The Florida Panthers, who have crushed the Carolina Hurricanes during their last five meetings, winning four of them by significant margins, are heavily favored going into Game 4. In those games, Florida outscored Carolina 23–7, including a 5-0 shutout in Game 2 and a resounding 6-2 win in Game 3. The Panthers' unrelenting attack and excellent goaltending have continuously outscored the Hurricanes since their lone victory in January. Florida is in a strong position to finish the sweep if this pattern holds true, as Carolina has had difficulty making an impact both offensively and defensively against a scorching Panthers team.
Date
Results
May 25, 2025
Panthers 6-2 Hurricanes
May 23, 2025
Panthers 5-0 Hurricanes
May 21, 2025
Panthers 5-2 Hurricanes
Jan 03, 2025
Hurricanes 3-1 Panthers
Dec 01, 2024
Panthers 6-0 Hurricanes