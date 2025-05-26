How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers will host the Carolina Hurricanes to start the pivotal Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 26, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in their most recent game, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Florida has the most goals each game (4.07) and goals against each game (2.20) in the league.

Carolina's inability to turn those opportunities into goals is only 2.92 per game, ranked seventh and second in shot attempts per game (31.3).

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in an exciting NHL game on May 26, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date May 26, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has been recording an 11-4 record, a .911 save percentage, a 2.12 GAA, and three shutouts.

Sam Bennett has averaged 16:39 of ice time per game and contributed 5 assists and 9 goals.

Evan Rodrigues has been providing 10 assists and an average ice time of 15:11.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sam Reinhart Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Frederik Andersen has a 7-4 record, a.907 save percentage, a 2.01 GAA, and one shutout.

Pyotr Kochetkov has been collecting a 1-1 record with an .855 save percentage and a 3.60 GAA.

Sebastian Aho leads the offensive this season with 74 points, including 45 assists and 29 goals.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jalen Chatfield Undisclosed Day-to-Day Sean Walker Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers, who have crushed the Carolina Hurricanes during their last five meetings, winning four of them by significant margins, are heavily favored going into Game 4. In those games, Florida outscored Carolina 23–7, including a 5-0 shutout in Game 2 and a resounding 6-2 win in Game 3. The Panthers' unrelenting attack and excellent goaltending have continuously outscored the Hurricanes since their lone victory in January. Florida is in a strong position to finish the sweep if this pattern holds true, as Carolina has had difficulty making an impact both offensively and defensively against a scorching Panthers team.

Date Results May 25, 2025 Panthers 6-2 Hurricanes May 23, 2025 Panthers 5-0 Hurricanes May 21, 2025 Panthers 5-2 Hurricanes Jan 03, 2025 Hurricanes 3-1 Panthers Dec 01, 2024 Panthers 6-0 Hurricanes

