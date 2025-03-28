How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Utah Hockey Club, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers are set to host the Utah Hockey Club to open a high-voltage NHL battle on March 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Utah Hockey Club wants to bounce back from a devastating 8-0 setback to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Utah Hockey Club has a 32-29-11 record, whereas the Florida Panthers maintain a respectable 43-25-3 record.

The Panthers hold a modest advantage in both offensive and defensive statistics, with a power play success percentage of 24.3% (11th in the NHL) against Utah's 22.3% (14th).

The Panthers also have a slightly higher penalty kill efficiency (80.9%, 11th), with Utah coming in second with 80.7% (12th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will take on the Utah Hockey Club in an exciting NHL game on March 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date March 28, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Florida Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 30-15-2 record, 2.46 GAA, and .907 SV%, including 5 shutouts.

Vitek Vanecek has had a difficult season, recording a 4-12-3 record that includes a 3.75 GAA, a .884 SV%, and only one shutout.

Sam Reinhart has scored 75 points, 35 goals, and 40 assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brad Marchand Upper body injury Day-to-Day Dmitry Kulikov Upper body injury Out

Utah Hockey Club team news

Karel Vejmelka has posted a 21-19-6 record, .905 SV%, 2.56 GAA, and 1 shutout.

Jaxson Stauber has a record of 2-1-1, .912 SV%, 2.76 GAA, and one shutout.

Clayton Keller is leading the team offensively with 78 points, 24 goals, and 54 assists.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Connor Ingram Personal Out Liam O'Brien Lower body injury Out

Florida Panthers and Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers easily defeated the Utah Hockey Club 4-1 in their last meeting on January 9, 2025. The Panthers are ahead due to Sam Reinhart's offensive prowess and Sergei Bobrovsky's strong goaltending. Florida's better record and previous performance indicate they could dominate once more, even if Utah might rely on Clayton Keller's playmaking skills and Karel Vejmelka's consistent presence in goal. To be competitive, Utah will have to improve its defense and take advantage of power-play opportunities.

Date Results Jan 09, 2025 Panthers 4-1 Club

