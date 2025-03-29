How to watch Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Florida Panthers will host the Montreal Canadiens to start a thrilling NHL game on March 30, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. The Florida Panthers have lost five straight games.

Florida is 44-25-3 overall, with a 9-7-1 record in games competed in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a 21-7-0 performance when they are disciplined and commit fewer penalties compared to their opponents.

Montreal, meanwhile, is 33-30-9 overall and has a solid 14-6-0 record compared to opponents in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens are fourth throughout the league with 284 penalties so far this season, earning 3.9 per game.

The teams will meet for the third time this season; Montreal won the previous match 3-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will take on the Montreal Canadiens in an electrifying NHL game on March 30, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date March 30, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sam Bennett has six goals and 4 assists in his previous ten games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. leads the team with 19 goals and 46 assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dmitry Kulikov Upper body injury Out Matthew Tkachuk Groin injury Out

Montreal Canadiens team news

This season, Nicholas Suzuki has scored 22 goals and provided 52 assists for the Canadiens.

Juraj Slafkovsky has five goals and 4 assists in his previous ten games.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kirby Dach Lower body injury Out for Season

Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens head-to-head record

The Canadiens have triumphed in three of their last five meetings, including a resounding 4-0 shutout on the 28th of December 2024 and a 3-1 triumph on March 16, 2025. The Panthers won twice, most recently defeating the opposition 4-3 on the first of March 2024. The Panthers are still a tough opponent, particularly when they restrict penalties, even if Montreal has shown a great ability to slow down Florida's attack. Florida's main offensive threats will be Aleksander Barkov Jr. and Sam Bennett, while the Canadiens' Nicholas Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky will try to maintain their strong performance. This game may come down to goaltending and special teams because of Montreal's recent dominance in this series and Florida's desire to maintain discipline. The Canadiens stand with an excellent opportunity to continue their winning streak against the Panthers if they can keep their defensive poise.

Date Results Mar 16, 2025 Canadiens 3-1 Panthers Dec 28, 2024 Canadiens 4-0 Panthers Apr 03, 2024 Canadiens 5-3 Panthers Mar 01, 2024 Panthers 4-3 Canadiens Dec 31, 2023 Panthers 4-1 Canadiens

More NHL news and coverage