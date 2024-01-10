Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Greek Football Cup match between Panathinaikos and Olympiacos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Panathinaikos will host Olympiacos in the round of 16 first-leg clash of the Greek Football Cup at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in Athens on Wednesday.

Last season's quarterfinalists at the cup competition, Panathinaikos have soared to the top of the Greece Super League standings table after three straight wins over Volos NFC, PAS Giannina and Panaitolikos.

On the other hand, having reached the last four at the cup competition the last time out, Olympiacos have slipped up in the race to the play-off round in the domestic league following a three-game winless run following the 2-1 loss to AEK Athens.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET Venue: Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium

The Greek Football Cup match between Panathinaikos and Olympiacos will be played at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in Athens, Greece.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on January 10 in the United States (US).

How to watch Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown live in the US. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Panathinaikos team news

The Shamrock's boss Fatih Terim will remain without the likes of Sebastian Palacios, Hordur Magnusson, Erik Palmer-Brown and Bart Schenkeveld on account of their respective knocks.

Magnusson is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Panathinaikos possible XI: Lodygin; Vagiannidis, Arao, Jedvaj, Juankar; Vilhena, Zeca, Gnezda Cerin; Djuricic, Ioannidis, Mancini.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brignoli, Lodygin, Xenopoulos Defenders: Jedvaj, Sideras, Mladenovic, Juankar, Vagiannidis, Kotsiras Midfielders: Arao, Cokaj, Perez, Frroku, Vilhena, Gnezda Cerin, Zeca, Djuricic, Kleinheisler, Bernard, Verbic, Mancini, Cantalapiedra, Limnios Forwards: Ionnidis, Sporar, Jeremejeff

Olympiacos team news

Red-Whites manager Carlos Carvalhal has comparatively a lengthier injury list to deal with as he will not be able to avail the services of Youssef El-Arabi, Pep Biel, Nicolas Freire, Jackson Porozo, Gustavo Scarpa, Doron Leidner and Ayoub El Kaabi.

Leidner is out of the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while Stevan Jovetic's availability is subject to passing a late fitness test.

Olympiacos possible XI: Paschalakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Biancone, Ortega; Camara, Hezze; Podence, Fortounis, Masouras; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tzolakis, Paschalakis, Papadoudis Defenders: Retsos, Ndoj, Ortega, Richards, Biancone, Rodinei, Quini Midfielders: Hezze, Iborra, Camara, Alexandropoulos, Fortounis, Carvalho, Fadiga, Masouras, Brnic, Podence, Solbakken, Martins, Vrousai Forwards: Navarro, Jovetic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Panathinaikos and Olympiacos across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 22, 2023 Olympiacos 0-3 Panathinaikos Super League Greece May 8, 2023 Olympiacos 1-0 Panathinaikos Super League Greece April 9, 2023 Panathinaikos 2-0 Olympiacos Super League Greece February 25, 2023 Olympiacos 0-0 Panathinaikos Super League Greece November 6, 2022 Panathinaikos 1-1 Olympiacos Super League Greece

