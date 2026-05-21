How to buy Panama World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Panama kicks off their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 17 against Ghana at BMO Field in Toronto.
A red tide (Marea Roja) will be surging north this summer. Panama (and their fans) head to the World Cup 2026 in a confident mood following an impressive qualifying campaign.
Having lost all their matches when they were last on the global stage in 2018, Panama will be keen to get some points on the board during their World Cup group games in Toronto and East Rutherford.
GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Panama’s games, and how much they cost.
Panama World Cup 2026 Fixtures
Having missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Panama will want to prove itself this time around.
These are the Group L fixtures that await them:
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Wed June 17
Ghana vs Panama
BMO Field, Toronto
Tue June 23
Panama vs Croatia
BMO Field, Toronto
Sat June 27
Panama vs England
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
How to buy Panama World Cup tickets?
As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
How much are Panama World Cup tickets?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.
Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 32 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
What to expect from Panama at World Cup 2026
It’s been a positive period for Panama. Following a 2-1 loss to Mexico in the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League final, Los Canaleros went on a 13-match unbeaten run, until they suffered a loss at the hands of Mexico again in January.
Panama are getting used to unbeaten runs, as for the first time ever they managed to go a whole World Cup qualifying campaign without tasting defeat, winning seven and drawing three of their 10 matches.
Jose Fajardo and Jose Luis Rodriguez were joint top scorers for Panama en route to World Cup 2026 and they’ll be key players in the tournament this summer. Experienced trio, Eric Davis and Amir Murillo (defenders), along with captain, Anibal Godoy, in midfield, who have a total of 354 caps between them, will also play crucial roles.
Thomas Christiansen, who's been in the Panama hotseat since 2020, will know his side cannot afford to concede goals as they did on their World Cup debut in 2018. Back then, they leaked 11 goals during their three group games. Their heaviest defeat being a 6-1 defeat to England.
What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?
In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:
Country
Stadium (City)
Capacity
Canada
BC Place (Vancouver)
54,000
BMO Field (Toronto)
45,000
Mexico
Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)
83,000
Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)
48,000
Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)
53,500
United States
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
75,000
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
65,000
AT&T Stadium (Dallas)
94,000
NRG Stadium (Houston)
72,000
Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
73,000
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
70,000
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
65,000
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
82,500
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
69,000
Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)
71,000
Lumen Field (Seattle)
69,000