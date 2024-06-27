Panama vs USMNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Panama and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Panama will take on United States (USMNT) in their second group game of the Copa America 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

USMNT won their tournament opener 2-0 against Bolivia whereas Panama succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Uruguay. The USMNT will be confident of progressing to the knockouts in the tournament and a win in this second matchday will be crucial in getting there.

Panama vs USMNT kick-off time

Date: June 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm EST Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Panama vs USMNT online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Sling TV, Fubo, Univision, TUDN, ViX, FOX and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Panama team news

Michael Murillo scored the only goal in Panama's defeat against Uruguay, making it his eighth goal for the national team.

With no fresh injury concerns, Panama will need to be at their best to spring a surprise against the favourites USMNT.

Panama possible XI: Mosquera; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Miller, Davis; Rodriguez, Welch, Carrasquilla, Barcenas; Fajardo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mosquera, Mejía, Samudio Defenders: Anderson, Córdoba, Davis, Anderson, Murillo, Blackman, Fariña, Miller, Valencia, Harvey, Cummings Midfielders: Carrasquilla, Martínez, Rodríguez, Bárcenas, Welch, Góndola, Ayarza, Yanis, Lenis Forwards: Díaz, Fajardo, Guerrero

USMNT team news

Folarin Balogun has netted his fourth goal for the national team and should be starting the second game as well.

Christian Pulisic joined Eric Wynalda and Clint Dempsey as the third American to score in five different competitions. He remains the key player for the USMNT in the final third.

USMNT predicted XI: Turner; Scally, Ream, Richards, A. Robinson; Reyna, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Johnson Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Richards, Robinson, Ream, Moore, M. Robinson, Scally, Lund, McKenzie Midfielders: Adams, Musah, Reyna, McKennie, de la Torre, Cardoso, Tillman Forwards: Pepi, Pulisic, Aaronson, Wright, Balogun, Weah, Sargent

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/07/23 United States 1 - 1 P Panama Gold Cup 28/03/22 United States 5 - 1 Panama World Cup qualifier 11/10/21 Panama 1 - 0 United States World Cup qualifier 17/11/20 United States 6 - 2 Panama Friendly 27/06/19 Panama 0 - 1 United States Gold Cup

