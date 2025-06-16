How to watch today's Panama vs Guadeloupe CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Panama and Guadeloupe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Panama and Guadeloupe square off in their Group C opener at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Both sides enter the tournament in strong form, but Panama are clear favorites based on pedigree, recent results, and squad depth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Panama vs Guadeloupe online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Panama vs Guadeloupe kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Grp. C Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played on Monday at Dignity Health Sports Park, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Panama team news

Panama, managed by Thomas Christiansen, are aiming to build on their impressive run to the 2023 Gold Cup final and a recent second-place finish in the CONCACAF Nations League. The team is unbeaten in their last four Gold Cup group matches and has won their last two competitive fixtures by a combined 5-0. Notably, Panama has not conceded a goal in 2025 when scoring first, underlining their defensive solidity.

Key players such as Adalberto Carrasquilla, Michael Amir Murillo, and Jose Luis Rodriguez headline a squad that blends domestic and international experience. The team’s preparation has been thorough, with a strong mix of returning internationals and in-form domestic players.

Guadeloupe team news

Guadeloupe, under Jocelyn Angloma, qualified for their sixth Gold Cup by defeating Nicaragua 2-0 on aggregate in the prelims, with goals from Florian David and Raphaël Mirval. The team is on a five-match unbeaten run, having not conceded a single goal in that stretch. Defensively, they are organized and have shown a willingness to sit back and absorb pressure, hoping to capitalize on counter-attacks.

Despite their recent form, Guadeloupe faces a significant step up in competition. They are not FIFA members and thus unranked, but have made the knockout stage in the past and will look to frustrate Panama with their disciplined play.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PAN Last 2 matches GOU 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Panama 3 - 2 Guadeloupe

Panama 1 - 2 Guadeloupe 4 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

