How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Panama and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Panama and Canada finished first in their respective League A groups and now are set to lock horns in their CONCACAF Nations League semi-final clash at Nevada, Las Vegas, on Thursday.

John Herdman's side faced a group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup, after which they secured their way into the last-eight of the Nations League of their region by outwitting Honduras to the top spot in their group.

On the other hand, La Marea Roja stormed into the semis unbeaten against Costa Rica and Martinique from their group.

Like Canada, Panama also have the CONCACAF Gold Cup to look forward to, but for now will want to set up a CONCACAF Nations League final date against either reigning champions United States or last time's runners-up in Mexico.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Panama vs Canada kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm EDT Venue: Allegiant Stadium

The CONCACAF Nations League semi-final game between Panama and Canada is scheduled for June 15, 2023, at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas, United States.

It will kick off at 7pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Panama vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on CBS Sports Network and available to stream live online through Paramount+, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Panama team news

Jose Fajardo is suspended after the red card he saw against Costa Rica.

Panama played an international friendly against Nicaragua on Sunday, which the former won 3-2, and a similar XI may be on display except for Michael Murillo, who will be pushing for a start after scoring twice off the bench.

However, Cecilio Waterman is expected to be in the XI ahead of Murillo, while the midfield should more or less consist of Alfredo Stephens, Freddy Gondola and Cesar Yanis.

Panama possible XI: Samudio; Martinez, Miller, Blackman; Murillo, Yanis, Gondola, Welch; Davis, Waterman, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mejia, Samudio, Mosquera Defenders: Blackman, Cummings, Escobar, Miller, Anderson, Davis, Murillo Midfielders: Martinez, Carrasquilla, Barcenas, Gondola, Andrade, Quintero, Godoy, Yanis Forwards: Welch, Londono, Diaz, Waterman

Canada team news

One wouldn't expect many changes, if any, from the 4-1 win over Honduras in March. With Alphonso Davies on the left wing, Cyle Larin and Jonathan David would start up front, while Junior Hoilett can see himself start ahead of Tajon Buchanan on the right flank.

Given Derek Cornelius' absence, one of Sam Adekugbe, Kamal Miller or Steven Vitoria are likely to complete the three-man defense.

Captain Atiba Hutchinson may have to settle for a spot on the bench, as Stephen Eustaquio, Jonathan Osorio and Ismael Kone are deployed at the centre of midfield.

Canada possible XI: Borjan; Johnston, Kennedy, Miller; Hoilett, Eustaquio, Osorio, Kone, Davies; Larin, David

Position Players Goalkeepers: St Clair, McGill, Borjan Defenders: Johnson, Adekugbe, Miller, Vitoria, Zator, Lumpungu, Laryea, Kennedy Midfielders: Eustaquio, Kone, Loturi, Hutchinson, Wotherspoon, Davies, Osorio Forwards: Cavallini, Hoilett, Buchanan, Larin, David

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 31, 2022 Panama 1-0 Canada World Cup qualifiers October 14, 2021 Canada 4-1 Panama World Cup qualifiers November 19, 2014 Panama 0-0 Canada International friendly July 15, 2013 Panama 0-0 Canada CONCACAF Gold Cup September 12, 2012 Panama 2-0 Canada World Cup qualifiers

