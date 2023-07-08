How to watch the Serie A match between Palmeiras and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news

Palmeiras will welcome Flamengo to the Allianz Parque on Sunday in a heavyweight top-of-the-table showdown in the Brasileirao Serie A.

Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras, the reigning Brazilian champions, have made a slow start to the 2023 Serie A season, with far too many draws. They enter this game off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Sao Paulo in the first-leg of their Copa do Brasil quarter-final during the week.

That defeat means they have now won just one of their last five games in all competitions, suffering three defeats in that period, a run of results that has seen them drop to fourth in the table. The champions currently sit 10 points adrift of league leaders Botafogo and will be keen to bounce back to winning ways here.

As for third-placed Flamego, the reigning Copa Libertadores champions are in impressive form recently and are currently on a four-game winning streak across all competitions. They enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Fortaleza in their last league game, before an 2-1 victory in the cup against Athletico Paranaense.

The visitors' attack is scoring goals for fun lately, with 13 goals in the last four, making them slight favourites on Saturday as they look to close the gap on Botafogo to just five points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: July 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm ET/ 5pm PT Venue: Allianz Parque

The Brazil Serie A game between Palmeiras and Flamengo will be played at Allianz Parque, in Sao Paulo, on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Kick-off is at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET)/4 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and available to stream live online through ViX+.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

Palmeiras will once again be without the services of Ze Rafael, Rocha, Aduard Atuesta, and Jailson this weekend through various injury problems. 21-year-old Gustavo Garcia also misses out due to a suspension after the defender saw red against Athletico Paranaense.

With three goals in his last five appearances in all competitions, 16-year-old attacking sensation Endrick got on the scoresheet against Athletico Paranaense and is set to lead the Verdao’s attack here.

Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Gomez, Cerqueira, Naves; Mayke, Guilherme, Montoya, Jhon, Vanderlan; Endrick, B. Lopes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Lomba Defenders: Gomez, Cerqueira, Naves, Piquerez, Mayke, Vanderlan, Rocha Midfielders: R. Veiga, Menino, Luan, Montoya, Guilherme, Jhon, Tabata, Fabinho Forwards: Endrick, Lopes, Dudu, Navarro, B. Lopez, J. Lopez

Flamengo team news

Matheus Franca, Allan, Leo Pereira, and Matheuzinho are all in the treatment room and have been left out for Flamengo's trip to Sao Paulo this weekend. They will also be once again be without experienced goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, with 22-year-old Matheus Cunha set to continue deputizing for him in between the sticks for the visitors.

Former Barcelona and Juventus star Arturo Vidal could make his first appearance since returning from the international break in midweek after remaining as an unused substitute last time out.

With the likes of Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro in excellent goal-scoring form in the visitors' attack, manager Jorge Sampaoli could rotate his strikers here, with Barbosa coming in for Pedro, who started and scored in the cup game against Athletico PR last time out.

Flamengo possible XI: Queiroz; Franca, Bruno, Pereira, Ayrton; Hugo, Pulgar, Gerson; Ribeiro, Barbosa, Everton

Position Players Goalkeepers: Queiroz, Santos, Pablo Defenders: W. Franca, Bruno, Pereira, Ayrton, Luis, D. Luiz, Caio Midfielders: Pulgar, Maia, Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Hugo, Varela, Vidal Forwards: Ribeiro, Barbosa, Everton, Henrique, Goncalves, A. Luiz

Head-to-Head Record

Games between these two heavyweights have generally been a closely-contested affairs. Palmeiras secured a 4-3 win against Flamengo in their most recent clash. Four of the past five clashes had goals from both ends, with the hosts coming out on top two times.

Date Match Competition 29/1/23 Palmeiras 4-3 Flamengo Brazil Super Cup 22/8/22 Palmeiras 1-1 Flamengo Brasileiro Serie A 21/4/22 Flamengo 0-0 Palmeiras Brasileiro Serie A 28/11/21 Palmeiras 2-1 Flamengo CONMEBOL Libertadores 13/9/21 Palmeiras 1-3 Flamengo Brasileiro Serie A

Useful links