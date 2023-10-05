Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa Libertadores semi-final

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a goalless affair between Boca Juniors and Palmeiras in the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores semi-finals that took place in Buenos Aires, the return leg in Sao Paulo on Thursday promises to entertain.

The winner will face Fluminense in the final that will be staged next month, with Boca standing a chance to become the first non-Brazilian side to reach the single-leg title-deciding fixture since River Plate in 2019.

The good news for Abel Ferreira's men - after their defensive display in Argentina - is their unbeaten home run in the league this season, although the Big Green were last subjected to a 2-1 defeat at RG Bragantino in the Brasileirao.

On the other hand, Jorge Almiron's side have lost only two of their last 10 away games in all competitions (W4 D4). Having suffered a 2-0 league loss to River at the weekend, the Blue and Gold will look to avoid a third semi-final exit since a runners-up finish in 2018.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Allianz Parque

The COMBEBOL Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors will be played at Allianz Parque in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on October 5 in the United States (US).

How to watch Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fanatiz, Fubo, Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.

Fan who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

An ACL injury keeps Dudu sidelined, but Jose Manuel Lopez is back in contention after missing the game against Bragantino.

Weverton will look to record another clean sheet, while Luan and Gustavo Gomez look to replicate their scoring feet from the 2018 meeting with Boca.

Meanwhile, Ferreira will keep faith in Artur despite the forward drawing a blank in five games at the Libertadores, with Raphael Veiga forming a crucial part of the side's attack.

Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Murilo, Piquerez; Rios, Fabinho, Rafael; Veiga; Lopes, Artur.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Lomba, Mateus Defenders: Gomez, Murilo, Luan, Kuscevic, Michel, Naves, Piquerez, Vanderlan, Custodio, Rocha, Mayke, Garcia Midfielders: Jailson, Fabinho, Menino, Rafael, Atuesta, Rios, Veiga, Guilherme, Jhon, Kevin, Giovani, Tabata Forwards: Endrick, Rony, Lopez, Lopes, Artur

Boca Juniors team news

Luca Langoni is a doubt on account of a muscle issue, while Sergio Romero was the only exception in the rotation against River from the XI that featured against Palmeiras in the first leg.

Romero will look for his fourth successive clean sheet at the competition, but the team also failed to score in the last three Libertadores outings since Miguel Merentiel and Luis Advincula scored against Nacional in the round of 16.

Edinson Cavani is still without a goal in open play at the Libertadores, while Dario Benedetto has had a bit of a knack for scoring against Palmeiras.

Boca Juniors possible XI: S. Romero; Advincula, Figal, Valentini, Fabra; Medina, Campuzano, E. Fernandez, Janson; Benedetto, Cavani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Rojo, Valentini, Genez, Di Lollo, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Sarachi, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: Varela, E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, Payero, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Saralegui, O. Romero, Bullaude, Taborda, Cortes, Carrasco, Jansen, Villa Forwards: Cavani, Vazquez, Merentiel, Benedetto, Aguirre, Zeballos, Briasco, Langoni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Sep 28, 2023 Boca Juniors 0-0 Palmeiras CONMEBOL Libertadores Oct 31, 2018 Palmeiras 2-2 Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Libertadores Oct 24, 2018 Boca Juniors 2-0 Palmeiras CONMEBOL Libertadores Apr 25, 2018 Boca Juniors 0-2 Palmeiras CONMEBOL Libertadores Apr 11, 2018 Palmeiras 1-1 Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Libertadores

