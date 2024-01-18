Palestine vs UAE: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Palestine and UAE, as well as kick-off time and team news.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) can make it two wins in two games at the 2023 Asian Cup when Paulo Bento's side takes on Palestine at Al-Janoub Stadium on Thursday.

The Whites defeated Hong Kong 3-1 in their opening game in Group C, while the Lions of Canaan suffered a 4-1 loss to Iran.

A victory for UAE on Thursday is likely enough to see them book a place in the knockouts unless Hong Kong does not allow Iran to take full points in the tie played concurrently.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Palestine vs UAE kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET Venue: Al-Janoub Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Palestine and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be played at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET on January 18 in the United States (US).

How to watch Palestine vs UAE online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Fans unable to watch the game can follow the live action on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Palestine team news

Having sat out of the opening game due to a knock, midfielder Ataa Jaber is doubtful again.

As Shehab Qunbar played his first game for the senior side in the Iran loss, Mahdi Issa, Baraa Kharoub and Samer Zubaida are eyeing their international debuts.

With Tamer Seyam in midfield, Oday Dabbagh and Zaid Qunbar will likely be paired up front.

Palestine possible XI: Hamadeh; Al-Battat, Termanini, Khalil, Saldana; Seyam, Kharoub, Rashid, Batran; Dabbagh, Z. Qunbar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaddoura, Abuaker, Hamadeh, Kharoub Defenders: Khalil, Hamed, Saleh, Al-Battat, Saldana, Termaini, Farawi, Mahajna, Issa, Jundi Midfielders: Rashid, Kharoub, Seyam, Modi, Zubaida, Batran, Jaber Forwards: Hassan, Dabbagh, S. Qunbar, Wadi, Z. Qunbar

UAE team news

While Fabio Lima recorded his 25th international appearance, Khaled Tawhid will be looking to make his senior debut.

It is to be seen whether or not the country's top goalscorer Ali Mabkhout starts here, as he was named among the substitutes the last time out.

Zayed Sultan, Sultan Adil and Yahya Al-Ghassani were the scorers in the win over Hong Kong, with Al-Ghassani likely to start on the bench again.

UAE possible XI: Eisa; Sultan, Al Hammadi, Al-Hashemi, Idrees; Al-Zaabi, Nader, Ramadan; Canedo, Adil, Lima

Position Players Goalkeepers: Khasif, Eisa, Hamza Defenders: Idrees, Sultan, Al-Hashemi, Al Hammadi, Al-Attas, Ibrahim, Abdalla, Abdulrahman Saleh, Nasser Midfielders: Salmeen, Rashid, Al-Zaabi, Hamad, Nader, Abbas, Ramadan Forwards: Mabkhout, Ali Saleh, Lima, Canedo, Al-Ghassani, Adil

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Palestine and UAE across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 24, 2016 UAE 2-0 Palestine AFC World Cup Qualifiers September 8, 2015 Palestine 0-0 UAE AFC World Cup Qualifiers February 24, 2012 UAE 3-0 Palestine International Friendly October 10, 2009 UAE 1-1 Palestine International Friendly July 26, 2006 Palestine 0-0 UAE West Asian Football Federation Championship

