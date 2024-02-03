Pachuca vs Tijuana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estadio Miguel Hidalgo is set to host the exciting weekend matchup between home side Pachuca and visiting club Tijuana on Saturday in Liga MX regular Clausura 2024 season action.

The Clausura 2024 season has gotten off to a decent start for the club from Hidalgo as they won two of their opening three fixtures of the new season to sit eighth in the Mexican top-flight. The Xolos, meanwhile, are languishing in 15th place, with only two points from their first four games, as their hunt for their first Clausura 2024 win continues.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Pachuca will welcome Tijuana to Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled at 8:10 pm ET / 5:10 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ViX+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pachuca have two injury concerns with Israel Luna and Celso Ortiz both out with respective knee issues. Striker Salomon Rondon bagged himself a brace in Pachuca's thrilling 4-3 victory over Atlas in the previous clash as he is the club's top scorer with three goals and could cause problems in the opposing box.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Castillo, Cabral,Barreto, Rodriguez; Terans, Pedraza, Sanchez; Idrissi, Di Yorio, Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez

Tijuana team news

Tijuana have only got a single injury concern, with Diego Barbosa listed as a major doubt for the fixture as he continues to struggle with an unspecified issue.

Tijuana predicted XI: Tijuana predicted XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Inzunza, Diaz, Mejia; Rivera, Madrigal; Blanco, Castaneda, Rodriguez; Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Score 11/11/23 Club Tijuana 2-2 Pachuca Liga MX, Apertura 27/02/23 Club Tijuana 2-0 Pachuca Liga MX, Clausura 12/09/22 Pachuca 6-1 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Apertura 12/04/22 Pachuca 0-0 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Clausura 07/11/21 Club Tijuana 3-2 Pachuca Liga MX, Apertura

