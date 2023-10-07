This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Pachuca vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Liga MX
Estadio Hidalgo
Tigres Apertura 2023Getty
Pachuca vs Tigres UANL

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Teams from opposite ends of the Liga MX table, Pachuca and Tigres are set to square off at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday.

Robert Siboldi's men trail current leaders America by six points after a 2-2 draw against Toluca, while Pachuca will be looking to arrest a three-game winless run following a 4-0 loss to America.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Tigres kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 7, 2023
Kick-off time:9 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Hidalgo

The Mexican Liga MX match between Pachuca and Tigres UANL will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET on October 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Pachuca vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here
FuboWatch here

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, TUDNxtra, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Julio Perez is suspended for the game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Owen Gonzalez, Julio Perez and Celso Ortiz are out with knee injuries, while Israel Luna nurses a knock to his ankle.

Roberto de la Rosa is expected to lead the line of attack here.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; B. Castillo, Berlanga, Barreto, Rodriguez; E. Sanchez, Montiel; Hinnestroza, Lopez, Idrissi; De la Rosa.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moreno, Eulogio
Defenders:Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga
Midfielders:Montiel, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa
Forwards:Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez

Tigres team news

Goalkeeper Miguel Ortega and midfielder David Ayala are ruled out with a shoulder injury and a knee problem, respectively, for the visitors.

The starting line-up would replicate the side that was involved in the Toluca draw with Andre-Pierre Gignac as the center-forward.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Reyes, Pizarro, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Gignac.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Guzman, Rodriguez
Defenders:Caetano, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona
Midfielders:Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
Forwards:Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Jun 25, 2023Pachuca 1-2 Tigres UANLCampeon de Campeones
Jan 15, 2023Tigres UANL 4-1 PachucaLiga MX
Oct 16, 2022Pachuca 2-1 Tigres UANLLiga MX
Oct 13, 2022Tigres UANL 1-0 PachucaLiga MX
Aug 7, 2022Pachuca 2-0 Tigres UANLLiga MX

Useful links

