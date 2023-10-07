Pachuca vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Teams from opposite ends of the Liga MX table, Pachuca and Tigres are set to square off at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday.

Robert Siboldi's men trail current leaders America by six points after a 2-2 draw against Toluca, while Pachuca will be looking to arrest a three-game winless run following a 4-0 loss to America.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Article continues below

Pachuca vs Tigres kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio Hidalgo

The Mexican Liga MX match between Pachuca and Tigres UANL will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET on October 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Pachuca vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, TUDNxtra, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Julio Perez is suspended for the game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Owen Gonzalez, Julio Perez and Celso Ortiz are out with knee injuries, while Israel Luna nurses a knock to his ankle.

Roberto de la Rosa is expected to lead the line of attack here.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; B. Castillo, Berlanga, Barreto, Rodriguez; E. Sanchez, Montiel; Hinnestroza, Lopez, Idrissi; De la Rosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga Midfielders: Montiel, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez

Tigres team news

Goalkeeper Miguel Ortega and midfielder David Ayala are ruled out with a shoulder injury and a knee problem, respectively, for the visitors.

The starting line-up would replicate the side that was involved in the Toluca draw with Andre-Pierre Gignac as the center-forward.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Reyes, Pizarro, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez Defenders: Caetano, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jun 25, 2023 Pachuca 1-2 Tigres UANL Campeon de Campeones Jan 15, 2023 Tigres UANL 4-1 Pachuca Liga MX Oct 16, 2022 Pachuca 2-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX Oct 13, 2022 Tigres UANL 1-0 Pachuca Liga MX Aug 7, 2022 Pachuca 2-0 Tigres UANL Liga MX

Useful links