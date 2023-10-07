Pachuca vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Teams from opposite ends of the Liga MX table, Pachuca and Tigres are set to square off at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday.
Robert Siboldi's men trail current leaders America by six points after a 2-2 draw against Toluca, while Pachuca will be looking to arrest a three-game winless run following a 4-0 loss to America.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Pachuca vs Tigres kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Hidalgo
The Mexican Liga MX match between Pachuca and Tigres UANL will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.
It will kick off at 9 pm ET on October 7 in the United States (US).
How to watch Pachuca vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, TUDNxtra, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Pachuca team news
Julio Perez is suspended for the game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
Owen Gonzalez, Julio Perez and Celso Ortiz are out with knee injuries, while Israel Luna nurses a knock to his ankle.
Roberto de la Rosa is expected to lead the line of attack here.
Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; B. Castillo, Berlanga, Barreto, Rodriguez; E. Sanchez, Montiel; Hinnestroza, Lopez, Idrissi; De la Rosa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moreno, Eulogio
|Defenders:
|Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga
|Midfielders:
|Montiel, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa
|Forwards:
|Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez
Tigres team news
Goalkeeper Miguel Ortega and midfielder David Ayala are ruled out with a shoulder injury and a knee problem, respectively, for the visitors.
The starting line-up would replicate the side that was involved in the Toluca draw with Andre-Pierre Gignac as the center-forward.
Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Reyes, Pizarro, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Gignac.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzman, Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Caetano, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona
|Midfielders:
|Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
|Forwards:
|Ibanez, Gignac
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jun 25, 2023
|Pachuca 1-2 Tigres UANL
|Campeon de Campeones
|Jan 15, 2023
|Tigres UANL 4-1 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|Oct 16, 2022
|Pachuca 2-1 Tigres UANL
|Liga MX
|Oct 13, 2022
|Tigres UANL 1-0 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|Aug 7, 2022
|Pachuca 2-0 Tigres UANL
|Liga MX